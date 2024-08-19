Key Takeaways Physically iPads can last for many years, although their batteries may lose substantial capacity in five or less.

You'll probably want to upgrade in four or five years to keep up with software features and apps.

Things like rugged cases and futureproof specs will make your iPad last longer.

One of the continuing problems of our tech- and market-driven society is the upgrade cycle -- the expectation that you should be ready to drop hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace something simply because apps are more demanding or older hardware wasn't built to last. Admittedly, new phones, tablets, and computers often bring new experiences, but sometimes we just want something that'll do the job as long as possible. That's reasonable.

Apple's iPad lineup is a prime example of this dilemma. You can spend anywhere between $349 and $2,599 on one, depending on the model and spec options you choose, but Apple typically releases new models every year or two. How long can you expect any given iPad to last, given upgrade cycles and the quality of Apple's parts?

Physical longevity

In terms of hardware durability, iPads can last a very long time. Some people still own functioning first-generation models, even though those are well over a decade old. I doubt we'll see many running by the time they hit their 20th anniversary, but it's not inconceivable.

The key factors in maintaining usability are battery life and Apple's support. Lithium-ion batteries inevitably lose capacity over time, especially if you put them through a lot of discharges. That loss can be noticeable in as little as two to three years, and some people may consider it a reason to upgrade (or buy a replacement battery) by the five-year mark. Upgrade pressure will depend on how intense your iPad use is, and how willing you are to keep your tablet plugged in.

Regardless, Apple deems iPads "vintage" if they've been discontinued for more than five years, and "obsolete" beyond seven. Once a model is obsolete, that's the end of support -- Apple won't conduct repairs or sell anyone parts. There might be third-party repair shops able to help, but don't count on it.

Too often, accidents put an end to iPads before defects or battery issues do. While Apple has strengthened the glass on its displays, they're still prone to cracking if they hit a surface from high enough, or if something hard smashes them head-on. Likewise, Apple's obsession with thinness means that some iPads may bend, say because they're in an overstuffed bag or you sat on one. If you want your iPad to be around for the long haul, we strongly recommend buying a rugged case rather than one that just protects against cosmetic scratches.

Software and specs

To Apple's credit, it's pretty good at extending operating system updates to older products. iPadOS 17 works on models dating back to 2017, even if they can't take advantage of every feature. And it's not like an iPad will suddenly stop working if it can't get iPadOS 18 -- you just won't have access to the latest features and security patches, and some apps may eventually become incompatible.

It's often the demands of iPadOS and third-party apps that pressure people into upgrading. Newer features sometimes slow an iPad down or consume too much storage, if they work at all. 64GB iPads are often impractical in 2024, since iPadOS alone can occupy many gigabytes -- never mind downloading apps, music, and video. Meanwhile, if you want to use Stage Manager on an external display or run the most detailed 3D games, you need an iPad with an M-series processor.

The good news is that iPads are often overpowered for the apps available to them at launch. A 2020 iPad Pro, for instance, can still easily keep up with the latest versions of Chrome, YouTube, and Slack, as well as many office and media production tools. Assuming trends continue, a state-of-the-art iPad bought today should last at least four or five years before it starts to feel antiquated.

What can I do to make my iPad last longer?

First, choose a model and configuration with as much future proofing as you can afford. A 64GB entry-level iPad will save you money in the short term, but you could end up upgrading sooner than planned. You'll probably want a 256GB iPad Air or better if you expect a tablet to act as a laptop replacement. iPad Pros tend to have the most longevity, naturally, since they use the best possible specs.

A rugged case should protect your iPad not just against scratches and dents, but bending and most screen impacts. You can potentially get away with a thinner, more stylish case if you're diligent about how you hold and stash your device.

If you can, avoid letting your iPad completely discharge or charge to 100% unless you need maximum battery life. The sweet spot is around 80%. Mind you, the batteries in iPads are large enough now that you'll probably want to upgrade for other reasons before reduced capacity becomes an issue, so don't obsess over this too much.

No matter what, it's best to avoid exposing your iPad to extremes. Don't let it sit in Texas summer heat, for example, or use it daily in a humid bathroom. You should even avoid cranking brightness up high unless you need it, since that's going to consume more power and slightly shorten the life of your display.