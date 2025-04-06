Summary Zigbee2MQTT enables Zigbee devices to communicate with your home automation software via MQTT.

Utilizing a Raspberry Pi as a dedicated Zigbee hub provides flexibility in device placement.

Running Zigbee2MQTT on a separate machine ensures network stability when restarting Home Assistant.

Smart home devices use many different methods to communicate. Some devices use Wi-Fi, others use Bluetooth, and some use Matter or Z-wave. A lot of smart home devices use Zigbee.

Zigbee has several benefits that make it a good fit for smart home devices. First off, it's low power, so you can run many Zigbee devices from batteries. Secondly, it uses mesh networking, with each device able to pass on information to other devices in the mesh. This means that even if a device is far away from the Zigbee hub, it can pass its data through the mesh.

In order to use Zigbee devices, however, you need a hub that supports Zigbee, such as some Amazon Echo devices. If you run a Home Assistant server, you can use a Zigbee dongle and software such as Zigbee2MQTT to connect Home Assistant to hundreds of different Zigbee devices. However, there are some good reasons why you might want to create a dedicated Zigbee hub using a Raspberry Pi.