Key Takeaways House of the Dragon deviates from Fire & Blood novel, sparking curiosity.

Time skips, leaving out key friendships & details, disappointing book lovers.

Tragic assassinations & unique relationships introduce new depth to characters.

The House of the Dragon on HBO and Max majorly diverges from George R. R Martin's Fire & Blood novel, and has become an interesting tale of its own. While not all scenes from Fire & Blood can be filmed, there will surely be a few disappointed book lovers out there who may miss their favorite scenes or plot lines that had to be skipped or cut down, and others who are wondering why certain non-book scenes were added to the show. Here are some of the major differences from the book that we've noticed so far this season:

House of the Dragon Genre Fantasy Number of Seasons 2 Watch on Max

Related How to watch House of the Dragon, and find out what will happen in season 2 We've rounded up when and how you can watch House of Dragon season two, and how to find out what will happen in the new season.

Time skips

Jacaerys & Cregan's unique friendship cut short

Compared to Game of Thrones, this HBO TV show doesn't have time for friendships forged by the wall. I see a bit of a similarity in Jacaerys and Cregan's friendship and Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly's from Games of Thrones. We miss out on a lot of the details of their friendship, like the bloodoath of brotherhood that they swore in the book. Their friendship receives a lot less emphasis in the TV show, while we do see them together in the north, but besides that, we were definitely robbed of a good bromance.

Related 8 questions House of the Dragon's season two finale needs to answer House of the Dragon's second season is almost over, and these are eight questions we need answered in the finale.

Blood & Cheese

"A son for a son"

HBO

One of the most tragic assassinations that has occurred in House of the Dragon is the scene where mercenaries, known as Blood and Cheese, are hired to kill Aemond, but instead target the twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. In the book, there is no Jaehaera; HBO completely cut the original twin Maelor out of the show. Both in the book and the TV show, we end up with Helaena facing off against these two mercenaries alone with her twin babies. Blood & Cheese are suspicious of her from the start and quickly figure out which baby is the eldest son, and kill him. The scene is harrowing and traumatizes Helaena so deeply; she is completely disassociated from reality after this point. In the books, the twin who is kept alive is forever tormented by the fact that the youngest was meant to be sacrificed instead of the eldest son and by their mother, no less.

Related House of the Dragon's 14 dragons ranked: Which can take on Vhagar? Vhagar is the undisputed champ of Westeros -- but how do the rest of the dragons stack up, and which side are they all on?

Daemyra

Daemon + Rhaenyra = Daemyra

If there is anything that HOTD does well, that is the slow burn and wanting relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra. Okay...yes... they're related, and it is very gross, but could you have picked someone uglier? I mean first we have Matt Smith, with the hair! Then we have young Rhaenyra and the older Rhaenyra, both equally elegant and beautiful. How are we supposed to rebuke these two beautiful people? Thank god it's fictional! In the second episode of season two, we are shown a bit of insight into their marriage when Rhaenyra scolds Daemon for ordering the death of a child. This scene and their entire fight is not in the book. I personally appreciate this added scene. You can see the moment Rhaenyra realizes Daemon cannot be trusted, especially with the upcoming battle or her father's prophecy.

Related House of the Dragon has a Targaryen problem A slower second season has some of House of the Dragon's most important characters wasting away in empty castles

Alicent & Rhaenyra meet again too soon

Their journeys will begin and end with one another

Friends to family to enemies, after the death of one anothers' sons, Rhaenyra takes it upon herself to sneak into the Sept to see Alicent in an effort to stop the upcoming war and bloodshed. This entire scene and interaction between them is unique to the TV show. In the book, Rhaenyra and Alicent do not encounter each other again until well into the dance of the dragons. In this scene, it is clear that both women understand the others' heartache and grief. It truly brings them into a different light with this small show of humanity.

Queen Alicent

Long live Queen Alicent... or maybe not?

HBO

After the tragic battle that left Aegon severely injured, the Greens must name the King's Regent and Protector of the Realm. Alicent nominates herself, thinking that her previously experience as regent when King Viserys was ill would make her the obvious choice. It is quickly clear, that everyone else in the room is thinking of Aemond, next in line for the throne. He is named King and Protector of the Realm before the real war begins. Alicent's confidence in nominating herself rather than her son Aemond is exclusive to the show. In the book, Aemond is named the King's Regent by Criston with no fuss from Alicent whatsoever. Alicent seems to have her sights set on the throne. Aemond takes his chance to ascend. I see rocky waters in the future for mother and son.