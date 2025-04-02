Summary The SkycropHD HDMI 2.1 Switch supports 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz, providing a solution for limited TV HDMI ports.

With HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and VRR support, this HDMI switch offers a range of compatibility.

Despite some device recognition issues, utilizing an HDMI switch like the SkycropHD can streamline cable management and expand HDMI port options.

I recently moved a few of my game consoles to my living room. I used to do most of my gaming in my basement office, but that's also where I spend my day working, so the change of scenery from the bad screen to the good screen has been a welcome shift.

While my upper mid-range 55-inch Hisense U88H was only released back in 2023, it dropped in an era where not every HDMI port on TVs featured HDMI 2.1 120Hz support. This means that while my Apple TV 4K and Nintendo Switch sit in ports one and two, the third HDMI 2.1-compatible port is taken up by my rapidly aging Polk Sound Bar because it features HDMI-CEC.

This leaves me with one single HDMI port for my other game consoles and docks, including my rather loud Playtation 5, a painfully slow Xbox One X I use pretty much exclusively for playing Rockband 4, and lastly, Jsaux's 6-in-1 HDMI 2.1 Multifuctional Docking Station for my ROG Ally X and Steam Deck OLED . Because I only have one available port and I like to have 120Hz 4K available as a resolution option, this has resulted in me often awkwardly reaching around my my TV stand and moving the lone cable to whatever device I'm using at the time.

This isn't a huge issue, but it's still annoying. This is when I remembered that HDMI switchers are a thing, so I jumped on Amazon and took a chance on a reasonably priced, relatively positively-reviewed option from a company called SkycropHD (I love random Amazon product names).

I've used HDMI switchers in the past with varying degrees of success. I have one set up in my office for my Xbox Series X, Switch, and PS5 Slim, and it works maybe 80 percent of the time. When I bought it in 2020, HDMI 2.1 120Hz compatible HDMI Switch boxes were rare, but they're far more common now.

The SkycropHD HDMI 2.1 Switch is cheap, but it still feels like a high-quality switcher

Sometimes it's the little conveniences that pull together an entertainment setup