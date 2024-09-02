Key Takeaways Google has evolved from its 1998 design, adding features like image search, video search, and Google+ over the years.

The most significant changes in the design of the Google homepage occurred around 2006, 2010, and 2015.

Despite minor alterations, Google's homepage has remained relatively consistent since 2015, reflecting a trend of minimal changes in recent years.

For better or for worse, Google is a quintessential piece of the internet as we know it today. The wider Google family of apps includes some of the most popular apps and websites in the world, such as Google Chrome and YouTube. However, it all pales in comparison to the search engine at the center of it all. Google is the most visited website of all time. The word Google is just how we describe looking something up online.

The word “synonymous” barely even scratches the surface, as Google might just be more preferable to any other way to suggest the act of searching the web for something. Google as a search engine has been around since 1998, and we are fast approaching its 30th anniversary. With that long of a history in mind, there’s been a lot of changes to Google over the decades, and now seems like the perfect time to take a stroll down memory lane.

1998-2001

The original Google and its improvements.

Close

Starting off all the way back in 1998, we have the original Google. This particular page is indexed from November 1998, and is the earliest archive for any version of Google on the Wayback Machine. What is particularly interesting is that this is far back enough that just going to google.com would have taken you to a landing page. To actually get to this exact version of Google, you would have had to visit google.stanford.edu instead.

Perhaps what stands out most about this original 1998 page is how much is unchanged from the Google of today. The colors of each letter of the Google logo are the same, and the “I’m feeling lucky” button is already there. While this isn’t something that stuck around with Google in particular, it is undeniably charming to see an email subscription box from 1998.

One interesting note you’ll notice about the logo is that an exclamation point is slapped on to the end of it. This version of the page also has information on how many webpages are indexed by Google search, as well as an option to select how many results your search can yield. At the time, the maximum option was just 100.

Moving forward to 1999, quite a few changes have taken place. To begin with, this web page is officially accessed by visiting google.com. The copyright information at the bottom of the page also reads Google Inc. rather than Stanford University. The miscellaneous buttons from the original page are gone, and only the search and “I’m feeling lucky” buttons remain. The Google logo itself has changed fonts, and is off-centered towards the left to fit in an “About Google” button and a “Jobs@Google” button. However, the largest change to the Google logo seen here is the very sad loss of the exclamation point.

Pressing into the 21st century, the 2000 version of Google is a little different from the 1999 version. The Google logo has returned to the center of the screen, and there are now extra buttons for advanced search, language and filtering options, Google’s web directory, advertising with Google, adding Google to your site, and an “everything else” button. Notably, the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button has graduated to capital letters. This version of the page notably advertises the new ability to use Google to get stock quotes. The 2001 version of Google remains largely the same, aside from rearranging the buttons and adding a link to the Google Groups forum.

2002-2006

Google's continued genesis.