Key Takeaways Seven Game of Thrones spin-offs are in the works, 3 live-action & 4 animated projects planned. All are set before the original series.

Projects include Aegon's Conquest, Nymeria's journey, Corlys Velaryon's voyages, and more focused on lesser-known lore from George R.R. Martin's writings.

Aegon's Conquest series written by Mattson Tomlin, likely to won't air until 2028 at the earliest.

House of the Dragon's House of the Dragon season 2 finale again sets the stage for war... next season, maybe , but HBO is far from finished with Game of Thrones content.

There are currently seven different Game of Thrones spin-offs in various stages of development . That's in addition to various projects that have been shelved for the time being, like a prequel series set in the Long Night and another series that would've followed Jon Snow after the events of the original series .

Three of the seven projects currently in the works are live-action series, one of which we've already gotten our first look at in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. It will debut in 2025. The other live-action series we have details on will show the story of Aegon's conquest, while the other series is currently untitled. The other four projects are all being developed as animated series, with the two named projects revolving around Corlys Velaryon's voyages across the sea and Princess Nymeria leading her people to Dorne.

That got us thinking -- where are all these stories set in the Game of Thrones timeline? HBO has been busy expanding the Game of Thrones universe. Using the spin-off material George R.R. Martin has written, like the novels A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Fire and Blood, and The World of Ice and Fire, has provided HBO with a full history to its most popular show, filled with background stories deserving of their own show. So far, all these shows are set before the original series. Here's where all the new shows will fit in the Game of Thrones timeline.

Show Years in GoT Universe Primary Location Ten Thousand Ships 400 to 350 BC Rhoyne River, Essos to Dorne Aegon's Conquest 1 to 12 AC Westeros Nine Voyages 69 to 90 AC Various locations (e.g., Asshai, Yi Ti, N'ghai) House of the Dragon 101 to 131 AC Westeros A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms 209 AC Westeros, beginning in Ashford The Golden Empire Unknown Yi Ti, Essos Untitled Projects Unknown Various

1 Ten Thousand Ships

The earliest planned look into the Game of Thrones world

By Karla Ortiz for The World of Ice and Fire

Ten Thousand Ships Genre Fantasy Format Animated series

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: 400 to 350 BC

Ten Thousand Ships is an animated series that will tell one of the cooler stories in Westerosi history. It's also the earliest confirmed story that HBO plans to tell in the Game of Thrones universe so far. It's set to follow Nymeria, a princess from the Rhoyne River in Essos who lived 400 years before Aegon's Conquest.

The show will follow Nymeria as she flees from her home along with the rest of her people following a destructive war with Valyria. She goes on a journey from port to port looking for a new home for her people before landing in Dorne and marrying Lord Mors Martell. There she fights a protracted war that ends with the Martells as the rulers of Dorne. Nymeria was actually mentioned in the original Game of Thrones series' first season, as Arya Stark names her wolf after the Dornish princess.

2 Aegon's Conquest

The first Targaryen King

HBO

Aegon's Conquest Genre Fantasy Format Live-action

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: 1 to 12 AC

A live-action adaptation of Aegon's Conquest is currently in the works. It's being written by Mattson Tomlin, who also wrote episodes of the original Game of Thrones series and is also currently working on the sequel to 2022's The Batman.

The Aegon's Conquest series will follow the first Targaryen King, Aegon, as he sets about bringing the seven different kings who rule Westeros under his control with the help of his two sister-wives and their dragons. Aegon also flies the largest dragon ever seen in Westeros, Balerion aka The Black Dread. His skull was the gigantic background decoration featured in dimly lit conversations beneath King's Landing in the original series.

As far as when the new series will be set, Aegon's Conquest is the organizing event for time in Westeros, with the year Aegon landed on Westeros soil and created a fort that would eventually become King's Landing being the year 1 AC (After Conquest). It's a bit confusing because, while Aegon conquered six of the seven kingdoms relatively easily, Dorne held out for ten more years, creating a protracted guerrilla war with the Targaryens that helped neutralize the effectiveness of their dragons. So the actual conquest of the Seven Kingdoms wasn't complete until around 11 AC. The show will also likely reveal some of the background into how the Targaryens avoided the Doom of Valyria by fleeing to Dragonstone a few generations before Aegon was born.

As far as when we might see Aegon's Conquest on our TV screens, it's likely quite a way off. Tomlin revealed he was in the early process of writing the series in May 2024, and House of the Dragon takes two years to produce a new season despite already having a cast and crew. If we had to guess, 2028 probably seems like a reasonable timeframe for HBO to get the show on the air.

3 Nine Voyages

The adventures of the Sea Snake

HBO

Nine Voyages Genre Fantasy Format Animated series

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: 69 to 90 AC

This animated series will tell the origin story of an important character in House of the Dragon, Corlys Velaryon. We see the Lord of Driftmark in House of the Dragon as one of the more powerful lords in all of Westeros. He's thoroughly married into the Targaryen family, with himself and both his children married into the line of succession. He even eventually becomes the Hand of the Queen for Rhaenyra in season two of House of the Dragon.

It wasn't always this way for Corlys, though. He made a name for himself and created wealth for House Velaryon that rivaled the Lannisters by sailing on nine different voyages to the furthest reaches of the world of Game of Thrones with a ship he designed himself called the Sea Snake. That includes visiting locations we know very little about, like Asshai, Yi Ti, and N'ghai. Corlys was born in 53 AC and began sailing on his own as a captain when he was 16. It's likely this series will be set around 70 AC and follow up through the decades before the events of House of the Dragon.

4 House of the Dragon

Two seasons into a four-season story

HBO

House of the Dragon Creator Ryan Condol and Miguel Sapochnik Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans Genre Fantasy Number of Seasons 2 Number of episodes 18 Watch on Max

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: 101 to 131 AC

House of the Dragon is currently the only Game of Thrones spin-off that has made it to air. It follows a Targaryen civil war that takes place following a succession crisis in the wake of King Viserys' death in 129 AC. So far, the show has actually covered about 30 years, with the earliest episodes of season one featuring the great council at Harrenhal to determine King Jaehaerys' successor in 101 AC.

House of the Dragon has currently finished two of a planned four-season run . Season three isn't expected to premiere until 2026, though.

5 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Hedge Knight to Kingsguard

HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms A new Game of Thrones spin-off due out in the Summer of 2025. It's set 90 years before the original series, following the adventures of a lowborn knight as he navigates the tournaments and politics of Westeros. Showrunner Ira Park Starring Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett Genre Fantasy Releases Summer 2025 Number of Seasons 1 Number of episodes 6 Expand

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: 209 AC

The next Game of Thrones spin-off to premiere on HBO is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. It's based on a collection of short stories George R.R. Martin has written over the years that was re-released as a novel titled, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The story follows a low-born squire named Duncan who serves a hedge knight that competes in the various tournaments that take place throughout Westeros. Duncan eventually becomes a knight himself and takes on a unique squire in a young Prince Aegon Targaryen. Duncan nicknames the boy Egg, and the two travel Westeros together.

If you're wondering how a prince is allowed to squire for a lowly hedge knight, well it helps that when this story takes place there's a ton of Targaryens, with Duncan's squire being the fourth son of the King's fourth son. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms starts just before an infamous tournament that takes place in Ashford in 209 AC. That's 90 years after the events of House of the Dragon and 80 years before Game of Thrones.

6 The Golden Empire

Unexplored reaches of the Game of Thrones map

HBO

The Golden Empire Genre Fantasy Format Animated series

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: Unknown

One of the more surprising additions to the confirmed spin-offs is one set around the Golden Empire in Yi Ti. It's something you've probably never heard of unless you're deep in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire lore. What we know about it basically boils down to a few pages in the Game of Thrones history book, The World of Ice and Fire.

Basically, if you think of Westeros as a fantasy version of medieval England, then Yi Ti would be its China. It's located in Essos, but is much further east than anything we've seen in the shows or the books. The Golden Empire refers to the multiple dynasties of rulers that have controlled Yi Ti throughout the centuries. Since the Golden Empire refers to these multiple dynasties, we can't be sure exactly when the animated series will be set. We also know very little about the Golden Empire in general, so this is a chance to expand the Game of Thrones universe while telling a new original story.

7 Untitled Projects

What's next for Game of Thrones

HBO

Year in the Game of Thrones universe: Unknown

HBO also has three untitled Game of Thrones projects in the works, one live-action and two animated series. While we don't have details on these series, it wouldn't be shocking to see HBO bring out ideas they've batted around in the past. HBO has already filmed a pilot for a series set during The Long Night that they ended up not moving forward with. It makes sense that they could return to the story of the first time Westeros fought against the White Walkers. There's also been plenty of rumors about a series dedicated to Robert's Rebellion. That series could be an ideal animated series, as it would follow the war that saw Robert Baratheon claim the Iron Throne from Daenerys' father, the Mad King. Kit Harington has also been actively looking for a way to return as Jon Snow in a sequel series to Game of Thrones, but those discussions have gone nowhere so far. It's the only spin-off that's been discussed that would take place after the ending of Game of Thrones.

Hopefully, HBO is prepared to move past the events of the original series. As HBO becomes more and more invested in expanding the Game of Thrones universe, it's only going to become more problematic that the series culminates in one of the lowest-rated final seasons in TV history. That's not even mentioning Bran ending up as King. Even the most ardent Game of Thrones fans groan when the ending of the original series is mentioned in House of the Dragon.