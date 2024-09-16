Key Takeaways Agatha All Along centers on her quest for power post-Wandavision.

Diving back into Westview, Agatha creates a new coven to regain her abilities.

The show's storyline is set three years after Wandavision within MCU Phase 5.

In 2021, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) began with Wandavision, the first Marvel Studios series that premiered on Disney+. Wandavision bridged the way into the future of the MCU following the end of the Infinity Saga and directly addressed the repercussions that happened in Avengers: Endgame. It began the Multiverse Saga portion of the MCU, which are Phases 4, 5, and 6. We're currently in Phase 5 and are sprinting towards Phase 6, which will cap off with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The main focus of Wandavision is Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlett Witch, and Vision. Three years later, the universe set up in that series is set to be revisited in Agatha All Along, a spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness character, who was introduced in Wandavision. We travel back to Westview, New Jersey, the setting of much of Wandavision, to see what Agatha has been up to.

Related The new Agatha All Along trailer will put a spell on you Agatha is back and must face her most difficult trials yet, all without her powers.

Before the show's debut on September 18, you should know where Agatha All Along will fall in with the rest of the MCU. As you might expect, it will forge its own path while potentially introducing a myriad of new characters and storylines that will set up the rest of Phase 5 and be important in Phase 6. As always, with MCU predictions, these are based off comic book storylines that Kevin Feige and Co. could follow, but it's not a guarantee. But here is where Agatha All Along fits into the MCU as I know it.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, after the events of "WandaVision," seeks to regain her magical powers. Joining forces with unexpected allies, including the son of an old adversary, she battles new mystical threats while uncovering hidden secrets in the magical realm. Release Date September 18, 2024 Main Genre Adventure Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Emma Caulfield , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Seasons 1 Story By Jac Schaeffer Writers Jac Schaeffer Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Directors Jac Schaeffer , Gandja Monteiro , Rachel Goldberg Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Expand Stream on Disney+

If you haven't watched Wandavision or aren't caught up on the MCU, be warned that spoilers are ahead. What Agatha All Along will be about

We get to revisit Westview's favorite nosy neighbor

Marvel / Pocket-lint

When we first met Hahn's character in Wandavision, she played Agnes, the neighbor who was constantly getting in the way of Wanda and Vision's life in Westview. The classic sitcom trope of having a neighbor who was always butting themselves into situations, Hahn played the role wonderfully. But it was revealed at the end of the series that Agnes was really Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who has been studying witchcraft for years and goes up against Wanda, who has been imprisoning a town full of people using dark magic to bury the grief she is experiencing from Vision's death.

Related Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works Here's everything you need to know about what's next for the MCU, including every movie and TV show, their expected release date, cast info, and more.

Ultimately, Wanda defeats Agatha and keeps her imprisoned in Westview along with the other residents as she moves on. We last saw her in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, sacrificing herself to get rid of the Darkhold. Agatha All Along is slated to pick up back in Westview and check in on what Agatha and the rest of the town members have been doing these past three years. The show will focus on how Agatha escapes from Westview and what she will do on the outside.

From the trailer, we see that Agatha has created a new coven. Having been zapped of her powers by Wanda in Wandavision, Agatha must use the strength of the other coven members to get through the daunting Witches' Road trials to gain her powers back.

The other members of her coven include:

Teen (Joe Locke)

Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata)

Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn)

Lilia Calderu (Patti Lupone)

Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp)

Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza)

Related 10 years later: How the Sony hack changed movies and gaming forever 10 years ago, North Korea hacked Sony, and changed the worlds of movies and video games forever.

Where does Agatha All Along fit in the MCU timeline?

A question with two answers

Disney

When Agatha All Along falls in the MCU timeline is a different question than where it fits. As we stated, the MCU timeline is currently in Phase 5, which is where Agatha All Along fits. The most recent entry in the MCU timeline was Deadpool & Wolverine, and Agatha All Along only follows that in terms of when it is being released.

The true storyline of Agatha All Along is chronologically set three years after Wandavision. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda attempts to get her children from Wandavision, Billy and Tommy, back by using dark magic. But Doctor Strange stops her, so she sacrifices herself to end the Darkhold. Because of that, the spell on Agatha weakens and that's where Agatha All Along picks up.

What other Marvel shows and movies could have connections to Agatha All Along?

There are ample opportunities for connections

Marvel

As mentioned, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Wandavision both set up the action in Agatha All Along. But what subsequent films and movies will be influenced by Agatha and her coven? You must consider some options from Marvel comics and storylines from there.

Teen, the person that helps Agatha escape Westview, might really be Billy Kaplan, Wanda's reincarnated son. Billy becomes the superhero Wiccan in the comics. If that's true, Billy is a part of the Young Avengers, which also includes Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel), Cassie Lang (AKA Stature), and Kate Bishop (AKA Hawkeye), and America Chavez. All of these characters have already been introduced in the MCU.

Related How to watch all the Marvel movies and TV shows in chronological order The Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008 and is still going strong. Here's the entire MCU timeline, shows and movies included.

In other comic storylines, Jennifer Kale is recruited into the Midnight Sons in Marvel Zombies, which is a recently announced new series. Other members of the Midnight Sons include Werewolf by Night, Daimon Hellstrom, Man-Thing, and the Hood. Magic is the main focal point of that group as well as for characters like Black Knight and Blade, who both appeared in Eternals and are set to reappear in Blade, one of the already announced films of Phase Six.

A famous Marvel Comics storyline featured Agatha Harkness babysitting Reed Richards and Sue Storm's child. You may recognize those names as Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, two members of The Fantastic Four, who will appear in the first film of Phase Six, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Did I mention that Wanda has ties to Victor Von Doom in the comics as well? We could see Agatha, Wanda, and others from the series show up in Avengers: Doomsday. There seems to be unlimited ways Agatha All Along could connect to future MCU projects, and the show premieres in just a few days -- we'll have to wait and see to know for sure.

Your browser does not support the video tag.