Let's be honest here, we all know why House of the Dragon is so popular. I mean it's pretty obvious, right? The dragons, of course!

I mean Matt Smith is definitely eye-candy, don't get me wrong, but there’s just something about the dragons in this show that demands our interest. The detail that goes into these visuals certainly is something worth admiring. The power behind a dragon is harnessed by many in House of the Dragon, but it seems like the scales are about to be tipped in the Blacks' favor.

With around 13 dragons to the Green's 4, the one true queen, Rhaenyra Targaryen, seems to have the odds in her favor. However, there are some dragons that don't have riders. Let's take a quick look at these dragons, and where they might be going:

House of the Dragon Genre Fantasy Number of Seasons 2 Creator Ryan Condol and Miguel Sapochnik Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans Watch on Max

1 Vermithor

Feared among the masses, The Bronze Fury

Vermithor is known as one of the oldest and largest dragons. He originally had King Jaehaerys I as his rider, but after his long reign and death, Vermithor has yet to find anyone bold enough to bond with him. In the season 1 finale, we are given the first glimpse into one of the most feared dragons, The Bronze Fury himself, as Daemon Targaryen is seen trying to soothe and bond with him in the Dragonmount. This seems to be the first step in Daemon's plan to further expand the Black's army of dragons.

2 Silverwing

Surprise, surprise... known for her striking silver scales.

HBO/Max

This she-dragon is a force to be reckoned with; originally bonded with Queen Alysanne Targaryen, the wife of King Jaehaerys I. The dragons, Vermithor and Silverwing are rumored to have mirrored their bonded riders and mated. They currently both reside on Dragonstone, even though we have yet to catch a look at Silverwing. There may be a rider worthy of bonding with her, but first it seems Daemon Targaryen has some battle plans in mind for these dragons. Daemon is very clear about his plan for the dragons, but Rheanyra seems hesitant because her thinking is that dragons are not simply weapons, they represent the heart of Targaryen power.

3 Seasmoke & the wild ones

Also known as the "untameable" dragons.

HBO/ Max

Seasmoke has rarely been mentioned since the season 1 finale where the Blacks start discussing their battle plans. Seasmoke currently resides in Driftmark, riderless since the death of his rider, Laenor, Rhaenyra's first husband. The last few episodes of season 2 that have been aired are heavily concentrated on finding more dragons to fight on their side, even if it comes to wild dragons, also known as the most untameable types. Everyone seems to be in agreement that the dragons who remain riderless and wild are the ones that they can use to their advantage in the coming war. The political leverage, power and reverence that dragons exude is exactly what makes riderless or wild dragons so dangerous for the coming war. The final three episodes will be filled with fiery battles, and the fate of the Targaryens hangs in the balance.