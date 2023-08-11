If you're going to keep things simple, do it right. There isn't actually much wrong with a portable Bluetooth speaker keeping things limited in terms of features, so long as it sounds good.

That's most likely a glimpse at the ethos behind the Get Together 2 Mini, and it's one that sees it score points up to the ceiling it sets itself, making it a very solid speaker indeed.

House of Marley Get Together 2 Mini Portable Speaker The Get Together 2 Mini sounds great and fills a room nicely while still being portable and durable. That said, it's a little heavy and the price is a tad inflated, which brings it down to earth a little. Pros Nice design

Really well built

Great sound Cons Heavy

A little expensive $170 at Amazon

Design

Black and bamboo design

19.4 x 8.4 x 7.5cm

When you test speakers all the time, any design that stands out a little is a welcome change, and the Get Together 2 Mini manages that even at first glance.

It uses the bamboo wood accenting that House of Marley has become recognisable for as its face-plate, broken up by two drivers and with a wraparound of nice fabric that makes it pleasant to pick up and move around.

You get an included hand strap that can easily loop into the provided slot for even easier carrying, or even latching onto a bag or similar for a firmer connection.

The bottom of the speaker has two narrow strips of silicone to make sure it sits more grippily on whatever surface you choose, while the top houses some controls.

Principally, you get a multifunction button and the more expected plus and minus signs for volume control. Finally, the back of the speaker has a woofer, attractively finished again in bamboo, and the speaker's pairing button.

That last button is quite important but a little hidden away, making things a tad less intuitive than might otherwise have been the case, but once you know it's there this is hardly a problem.

Overall it's a pretty gorgeous little speaker, and the wooden decoration does a huge amount to make it classier, making it blend into a wider range of decors and aesthetics for when you do use it at home.

The only real downside to this classy build is that the Get Together 2 Mini is a pretty heavy speaker for its size and shape, which hits its portability just a tad.

Sound quality

2 x 2-inch Full Range Drivers

Turning the Get Together 2 Mini on results in some connecting tones that you'll find either a little passé or nice and referential depending on your thoughts as to what Bob Marley would make of a speaker line in his name.

Still, connecting to your choice of device is nice and easy, and cranking out the tunes proves the speaker can compete nicely in its weight class.

Django Django's discography takes listeners from folksy electronica through to more crunching EDM, and the speaker copes really ably with the full spectrum that offers.

The delicacy of Sundials comes through nicely, but the heft of heavier tunes wins out too, as is verified by running through Justice's first album and leaning into the bass.

For those who do want a little more control, you can change the speaker's EQ setup with a companion app that's serviceable and perfunctory (which is actually a good thing).

While it's hardly the smallest portable speaker out there, you can still get a bigger sense of scale from the Get Together 2 Mini than you might expect - it can fill a room pretty happily, and I didn't clock any problematic distortion when I tested the more antisocial end of its scale.

Battery life and features

15-hour battery life

IP67 water and dust resistance

A 15-hour battery life anchors things for House of Marley on the Get Together 2 Mini, a number that I'd now consider just about an even par for a Bluetooth speaker.

Things have come on nicely on this front in the last three years, making 15 hours feel like a fair number without blowing me away, and my testing held up so that you can expect to get that full span.

The speaker has the option of dual connections if you want to let more than one person take control of its playlist, through the likes of Spotify and the other platforms that support it.

This makes it ideal for parties and picnics, and the latter is enhanced further by an impressive degree of dust and water resistance at IP67. This means even a full dunk under half a metre of water for a few minutes should be no issue, and while that doesn't mean it'll float like smaller speakers from Ultimate Ears, it still makes for ideal poolside use (if you're that lucky).

Beyond that, there isn't a huge amount that stands out from the crowd for the Get Together 2 Mini, but that's fine - this is what I meant at the start when I talked about it just doing the job it sets out to do, cleanly and well. There are no wheels being reinvented here, but everything works just as you'd want it to.

Verdict

It takes quite a bit to bring anything new to the table where a portable Bluetooth speaker is concerned in 2023, but that doesn't mean you automatically have to try.

House of Marley threads the needle pretty nicely with the Get Together 2 Mini, which is basically just what you want from a speaker without offering much more - and while it should probably be priced slightly more advantageously, that still leaves it in a pretty good position.