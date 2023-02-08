This is Hot Wheels but not how you played them as a kid.

Velan Studios and Mattel have announced Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, a new augmented reality game that has players racing around real-world areas with an oversized car that can transform into some of the most iconic miniature ones.

The new game will go on sale in March and be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and iOS with two versions available - a $129.99 Standard Edition and a $149.99 Collector's Edition.

The best way to get a feel for what Hot Wheels: Rift Really has to offer is to watch the launch trailer, because it's a game that's particularly difficult to put into words. Essentially, a toy car drives around your home and through gates to create custom tracks. As it goes, the car can transform into one of more than 140 different Hot Wheels cars thanks to the magic of augmented reality.

On-screen, you see the real world flying past your in-game car thanks to a built-in camera. It's all pretty impressive, as well it should be considering the price of entry.

That Standard Edition version of Hot Wheels: Rift Rally gets you the RC car, four mixed reality gates, and a charging cable. Choose the big daddy Collector's Edition and you get all of that plus a limited edition die-cast McLaren Hot Wheels car and a McLaren Senna unlockable in-game car, VGC reports.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given what we can see in the video above, this was all created by the same people that built Mario Kart Live so these folks know exactly what they're doing.

As for release, Hot Wheels: Rift Reality will launch on the App Store and PlayStation Store on 14 March 2023 with pre-orders now available for the hardware needed to make it all work. There doesn't seem to be any information on an international launch, unfortunately, but it will surely come further down the road.