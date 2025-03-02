Summary Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Honor has unveiled a batch of new hardware products.

These include the Earbuds Open, the Watch 5 Ultra, the Pad V9, and the MagicBook Pro 14.

It's unclear whether these new devices, which prioritize AI-based technologies, will reach the US market.

Just ahead of this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 trade show, Honor has unveiled an all-new batch of hardware products. In total, four new mobile devices have been revealed: the Earbuds Open, the Watch 5 Ultra, the Pad V9, and the MagicBook Pro 14.

As the name implies, the Honor Earbuds Open are an open-style pair of true wireless earbuds , with a laser-cut focus on comfort. Available in both polar black and polar gold colorways, the buds offer spatial audio support, triple-microphone noise cancelation, and 16mm drivers.

The Watch 5 Ultra is Honor's latest high-end Android Wear OS smartwatch , featuring a grade 5 titanium outer casing, a sapphire crystal display for scratch resistance, a 1.5-inch AMOLED display panel, and the promise of up to 15 days of battery life under typical usage.

The Honor Pad V9, meanwhile, is a mid-range 11.5-inch Android tablet that offers a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, a super-thin 6.1mm aluminum casing, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Elite processor under the hood.

As for the MagicBook 14 Pro, which Honor only briefly teased at today's announcement event, it looks to take on Apple's MacBook Pro head-on with a proprietary 'Turbo X' optimization system to bring Arm-like efficiency to Intel's Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) chipset.

The company's new Earbuds Open, Watch 5 Ultra, and Pad V9 are officially priced at €150 (roughly $156), €280 (roughly $291), and €250 (roughly $259), respectively. Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the MagicBok Pro 14.

North American availability of these new products is unconfirmed, though Honor smartwatches and earbuds have previously been made available in the US. For the time being, Honor's global expansion into Western markets appears to be focused primarily on the European continent.

Honor's new hardware products are fueled by AI

Honor is betting big on AI this year

Artificial intelligence is the name of the game when it comes to new consumer devices in 2025, and Honor appears to be in on the hype. In fact, AI is at the very center of the company's new Alpha Plan, which was outlined during the presentation. Spearheaded by new CEO James Li, the Alpha Plan involves advancing an AI-first ecosystem, working with key industry partners like Qualcomm and Google to achieve this goal.

“It is clear that the AI revolution will reshape the paradigm of the device industry - completely transforming our productivity, our society, and even our culture more than ever before,” says James Li, CEO of Honor.

Various AI-powered features are sprinkled throughout the entire line of new Honor products. The Earbuds Open, for example, includes AI Live Translation, and the Pad V9 leverages AI for a suite of Efficiency Productivity tools.

Honor's commitment to AI extends beyond these newly-announced hardware products. The company's Alpha Plan involves a ten-billion dollar investment over the course of five years, with the purpose of accelerating AI device ecosystem technologies.