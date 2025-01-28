Summary With the Magic 7 Pro, Honor has built a flagship phone that competes with the best of the Android competition.

From a hardware perspective, Honor has nailed almost every aspect of the Magic 7 Pro.

Honor's MagicOS software skin is feature rich, but it could use some additional refining.

For the past several years, much of the ongoing buzz in the US smartphone scene has been dominated by the likes of Samsung , Google , and Apple . Meanwhile, Honor, a Shenzhen, China-based tech company, is one of a number of overseas OEMs to be rapidly expanding its global handset presence.

With its latest flagship candy bar style phone , the Magic 7 Pro, Honor is betting big on a combination of high-end hardware, a feature-packed Android skin, and, of course, a set of AI-powered tools. I tested out the Magic 7 Pro to find out precisely what I've been missing out on as a North American resident, and to see whether the handset lives up to the hype surrounding it.

Editor's choice Honor Magic7 Pro Honor's Magic 7 Pro is the company's latest flagship smartphone, arriving with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, IP69 water resistance, and more. Pros & Cons Gorgeous display

Excellent build quality

Blazing fast performance Software takes some getting used to

AI tools are take it or leave it

Price, availability, and specs

Through and through, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is a high-end Android smartphone. Along with the excellent OnePlus 13 and the newly-announced Galaxy S25 series , Honor's latest handset is among the first to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Magic 7 Pro is also one of the first mainstream mobile phones to arrive with IP69 water and dust resistance , which, as we've seen on the competing OnePlus 13, allows the device to withstand extreme temperatures and powerful jet sprays in multiple directions.