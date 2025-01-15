Summary Honor's all-new flagship candy bar smartphone, the Magic 7 Pro, is now officially available in Europe.

The Android-based handset is packed with trailblazing internal specs, and its software package prioritizes AI features.

In its initial UK rollout, the Honor Magic 7 Pro pre-order listing is set at £1,099.99 (roughly $1,343 USD).

After much anticipation, Honor has officially launched its latest slab-style flagship smartphone within European markets. The Shenzhen, China-based company previously launched its new handset domestically in late October of last year, emphasizing the product's hardware, durability and AI prowess.

"Committed to providing the ultimate AI smartphone experience, Honor introduced the Honor Magic7 Pro which features cutting-edge AI capabilities that revolutionize photography, enhances display quality, and delivers exceptional hardware performance," says Honor in a press release.

Notably, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is one of the very first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset , which has proven to be a formidable silicon platform in both the computational and the graphical departments.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Honor's Magic 7 Pro is the company's latest flagship smartphone, arriving with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, IP69 water resistance, and more. Brand Honor SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Ports USB-C Operating System MagicOS 9.0 Colors Lunar Shadow Grey, Black Display type OLED Charge speed 100W wired, 80W wireless IP Rating IP69 Release January 15, 2025 Expand Pre-order now

Honor's Magic7 Pro looks to be an Android powerhouse

The phone is one of the first to launch with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

Honor

By all accounts, hardware is the name of the game when it comes to the Honor Magic 7 Pro. Aside from the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 processing package running the show, the phone is kitted out with high-end specs across the board. A 120Hz OLED panel, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor , a large 5270mAh battery pack, and a massive 200MP telephoto camera are all on deck.

Honor is also talking up the device's durability: much like with OnePlus' recent OnePlus 13 , the Honor Magic 7 Pro offers an official IP69 water resistance certification . This makes the device resilient to high-pressure jets of fresh water, as well as to high water temperatures. As for the Magic 7 Pros' 6.80-inch display, it's protected by a 'NanoCrystal Shield' tempered glass solution which promises to provide enhanced drop protection and shatter resistance.

Artificial intelligence is another major focus for Honor in its Magic 7 Pro.

Artificial intelligence is another major focus for Honor in its Magic 7 Pro, with a number of AI-powered features available at launch. These include an AI Super Zoom resolution enhancer, a 'Magic Portal' feature for quickly making search inquiries using on-screen awareness, AI-enabled eye comfort tools, and built-in support for Google Gemini .

In terms of pricing and availability, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is starting its roll out in the UK, with a launch window of February for the neighboring Irish market. The device is listed at £1,099.99 (roughly $1,343 USD). At launch, device colorway options include a choice of either lunar shadow grey or black.