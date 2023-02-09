The Honor Magic VS is set for an international launch soon and one YouTuber has already been able to show us its innards.

The Honor Magic VS is set to be announced to an international audience at Mobile World Congress 2023 and the phone has already proven itself to be an interesting addition to the foldable market. Now, YouTuber JerryRigEverything has been able to take one apart to show how it works.

The Honor Magic VS has plenty going for it, but what makes it particularly interesting is a hinge that is capable of folding completely flat. That means that, when closed, the Magic VS doesn't have any gap between the two halves of its internal display. It's fully closed, like a book. And that's all thanks to a special hinge.

Predictably, that hinge is something that gets plenty of attention when JerryRigEverything takes the Magic VS apart. The likes of Samsung have so far failed to make anything similar to this hinge, at least in terms of products that it's willing to sell to anyone. It's quite the feat, too.

Such a hinge also has another added benefit that we pointed out in our initial review back in December 2022. We said that "the hinge design means the crease in the middle of the screen is not too obvious when the screen is on," something that is mightily important if you're going to spend your days staring at it.

There are plenty of other things for the YouTuber to sink his teeth into when taking the Magic VS apart, of course. They include that large 5,000mAh battery and triple camera array out back, but there's no doubt that the real star of the show is that internal display - all 7.9 inches of it.

We of course got a look at the Honor Magic VS as it's sold in China. As for when the new phone will be announced internationally, that'll happen on 27 February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.