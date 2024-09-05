Key Takeaways Honor announced four new products at IFA, focusing on thin, lightweight designs and AI features for enhanced usability.

The Honor Magic V3 phone boasts impressive durability, a foldable design, and AI-driven camera features.

The MagicBook Art 14 laptop and MagicPad 2 tablet prioritize thinness, AI features, and eye-friendly displays.

IFA, one of the world's largest tech conferences, officially begins tomorrow in Berlin, but Honor isn't waiting to get the excitement going. At a launch event this afternoon, the tech brand announced four new products at once, ticking boxes in four major categories: phones, laptops, smartwatches, and tablets.

It should come as no shock that AI was a significant focus of the event and its new products, just like all tech releases so far this year from every major brand. Additionally, all the latest Honor goods prioritize slim, lightweight designs with enhanced productivity and usability features.

Honor Magic V3 smartphone

Slim, durable, and foldable

First up is the new Honor phone, the Magic V3. Honor claims this is the "world's thinnest inward foldable phone with enhanced durability, battery, display, and AI experience." Indeed, it is remarkably thin. When folded, it measures just 0.36 inches, and the phone weighs only 7.9 ounces. When folded, it looks like bar phone, though even thinner than most. Honor says it was able to keep the phone so thin and lightweight because of "19 innovative materials and 114 microstructures."

Honor

Despite the thinness, durability is a key feature of the Magic V3. The phone uses what Honor calls a "Special Fiber," which supposedly improves impact resistance by 40 times compared to other flagship bar phones while reducing the back cover thickness by 30%. Additionally, the hinge of the phone is a proprietary "Super Steel Hinge," which can handle up to 500,000 folding cycles and has earned the SGS Durability Certification.

Impressively, the Magic V3 offers an IPX8 rating and can be submerged down to roughly eight feet, which is a first for a foldable phone. Finally, it features Honor's Super Armored Inner Screen and Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield to protect the display from scratches and damage. That means you could do away with a separate screen protector. The presentation included a video of the Magic V3 going through a washing machine and also being thrown around on stage, so it seems like a phone built to last.

Honor

The MagicV3 offers a 6.43-inch external display and a 7.92-inch internal foldable screen, making multitasking easier. It even partnered with 150 apps to create multitasking features just for its foldable screen. Honor also prioritized making the display easy on the eyes in a range of situations. It features AI Defocus Display technology, 4320Hz Risk-free PWM Dimming, Dynamic Dimming, a Circular Night Display, and a Natural Tone Display. All of those tools should make for a better viewing experience, no matter the situation.

Inside the Honor Magic V3 is a 5,150 mAh third-generation silicon-carbon battery that can be charged with either 66W wired or 50W wireless Honor SuperCharge. The camera array uses the Falcon Camera System, which includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Honor

While the camera specs are excellent, Honor is also utilizing on-device AI for a few camera features to help you get even better shots with your phone. That includes AI Motion Sensing to capture high-speed situations and an AI Portrait Engine to enhance portraits. Honor collaborated with Google to take advantage of Google's AI models. That includes an AI Eraser, face-to-face translation, and more translation tools in Honor Notes.

The Honor Magic V3 is available for purchase now in reddish brown, black, and green for £1,699 (roughly $2,237) and is available on September 5.

Honor Magic V3 Honor's latest book-style foldable phone is incredibly thin and light -- more so than many slab-style devices. Brand Honor SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 2344 x 2156 OLED 7.92-inch (Interior), 2376 x 1060 OLED 6.43-inch (Exterior) RAM 12GB Storage 512GB Battery 5150mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android Front camera 20-megapixel f/2.2 (Interior), 20-megapixel f/2.2 (Exterior) Rear camera 50-megapixel f/1.6 (Wide), 50-megapixel f/3.0 (Tele), 40-megapixel f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) Dimensions 156.6 x 74.0 x 9.2mm (Folded), 156.6 x 145.3 x 4.35mm (Unfolded) Colors Black, Green, Reddish Brown Weight 226g IP Rating IPX8 Release September 5th, 2024 Expand $2221 at Honor

Honor MagicBook Art 14 laptop

A super thin AI-powered laptop

Honor

Honor sees its latest laptop in a similar light to its foldable phone. Like the Magic V3, it is incredibly slim and lightweight. The company calls the result a "marvel of lightweight engineering" and the "lightest and slimmest AIPC to the market." Based on the specs, it is quite impressive. The MagicBook Art 14, with its 14.6-inch display, weighs only 2.2lb and is just 0.4 inches thick. For comparison, the latest MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) weighs 3.3lb, though it is roughly the same thickness.

The MagicBook Art 14 features a magnesium alloy body and titanium keyboard, which result in weight savings and durability. Honor's FullView Touch Display features a 3.1K resolution and 97% screen-to-body ratio, which it claims is the largest among 14-inch laptops. That small of a bezel maximizes screen real estate and results in a more immersive experience. Like its new phone, Honor also considered eye protection with the new laptop, and it offers features such as 4320 High-frequency PWM Dimming, Dynamic Dimming technology, and E-book Mode to make long viewing sessions more comfortable.

Of course, it wouldn't be a tech product in 2024 without some AI features. For the MagicBook Art 14, Honor collaborated with Microsoft to provide access to Copilot features, including Intelligent Email Management, data insight & visualization, and Real-time Transcription and Summarization. Additionally, it offers AI-driven OS Turbo 3.0, which optimizes power consumption by analyzing how you use the computer and adjusting performance settings accordingly.

The laptop features a truly unique modular camera design with a detachable, magnetic configuration. Instead of being built into the top of the display, breaking up the seamless design, the camera magnetically snaps onto the top of the laptop. You can even turn it in either direction based on what you need. Laptop cameras are a privacy concern for many, and this feature will give users more control over their laptop camera. To enhance meetings, a bidirectional-enhanced microphone is paired with AI algorithms to reduce background noise and ensure high-quality sound capture. Additionally, the MagicBook Art 14 offers spatial audio with Spatial Reconstruction and Sound Quality Equalization to provide a more immersive audio experience.

All of the features above are demanding in terms of performance. To handle this, the MagicBook Art 14 is powered by an Intel Core ultra 7 Processor 155H. It features six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power efficient cores that can turbo boost the device to 4.8 GHz. Honor says that the GPU performance is doubled from the previous version, and there's also a 70% boost to AI performance. It offers all the ports you'd expect, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm Headphone/Mic jack. The battery is a heterogeneous battery design that offers a 60Wh capacity.

The Honor MagicBook Art 14 will only be available in Europe for approximately 1,246.06 euros. It will be available in Emerald Green, Starry Grey, and white, with a different texture finish on each color.

Honor MagicBook Art 14 The Honor MagicBook Art 14 is a shockingly slim and lightweight laptop with integrated AI features. It also utilizes a unique modular camera that is attached magnetically to maximize privacy and the seamless design. Operating System Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H Storage 1TB Battery 60Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inches, 3120x2080 pixel resolution Camera 1080P FHD Hidden Magnetic camera Colors Emerald Green, Starry Grey and White Memory 16GB Ports Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack Dimensions 316.77 x 223.63 x 11.5 mm Weight 2.2 lbs Brand Honor Webcam Hidden Magnetic camera Expand $1383 at Honor

The Honor MagicPad 2 tablet

A lightweight, multimedia-focused tablet

Honor

Next up in Honor's new lineup is the MagicPad 2 tablet. As you likely expect at this point, it features an ultra-thin design, coming in at 0.32 inches thick and weighing 1.2 pounds. The slim design will make it even easier to travel with, barely adding any weight or bulk to your bag. It features a 12.3-inch Honor Eye Comfort Display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Like Honor's other products, the company focused on eye-friendly display design, offering the same AI Defocus Display, 4320Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Circadian Night Display, and Dynamic Dimming functionalities to protect your eyes and make for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Beyond the visual experience, this tablet also offers improved audio. The MagicPad2 is IMAX-Enhanced certified, resulting in a high-quality entertainment experience with excellent picture quality and DTS audio. Like the laptop, it uses Honor's Spatial Audio Technology and offers a widened sound field of 35% compared to the previous model.

Honor

Powering the MagicPad2 is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 flagship platform, which can easily handle multitasking. There's also a 10050mAh battery, which offers 66W fast charging technology. The new tablet runs on MagicOS 8.0, which, unsurprisingly, offers powerful AI capabilities. One such feature is the ability to "predict interaction needs and recognize intentions in advance, allowing users to generate schedules or more tasks with just a long press and drag." It also offers Voice to Text, Handwriting Beautification, and Formula Recognition to help improve productivity and efficiency.

Honor didn't specify when the Honor MagicPad 2 will be available, but it said it would be priced at $665 and available in black or white.

Honor MagicPad 2 The Honor MagicPad 2 is an incredibly thin tablet with a robust list of AI features to improve productivity and your general experience with the tablet. It offers spatial audio, a long list of eye-comfort tools, and powerful performance. Brand Honor Storage 256GB CPU Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform Operating System MagicOS 8.0.1 (Android 14) Battery 10,050 mAh Display type OLED Colors Moonlight white and black Weight 1.2lbs Front Camera 13-megapixel Rear Camera 9-megapixel Dimensions 274.5 x 180.5 x 5.8 mm Expand

The Honor Watch 5 smartwatch

Lightweight design with lengthy battery life

Honor

Finally, Honor also announced its latest smartwatch, the Honor Watch 5. In keeping with the theme of this batch of announcements from Honor, the watch is slim and lightweight, weighing 1.2oz and measuring 0.4-inches thick.

The Honor Watch 5 features a 1.85-inch AMOLED touchscreen color display with a 450 x 390 pixel resolution and 322 PPI. It features a silicon-carbon battery with a 480mAh capacity, which promises up to 15 days of battery life. That's a massive amount of battery life for a smartwatch. Part of that extensive battery life is thanks to the Turbo X Smart Power Management, which helps ensure efficient energy use.

As we would expect on a smartwatch these days, it tracks essential health metrics, such as heart rate and SpO2 levels. It utilizes AccuTrack positioning for better GPS accuracy, so you can track your outdoor activities with more precision.

The Honor Watch 5 comes in black, gold, and green, but Honor didn't provide any additional details about pricing or availability.