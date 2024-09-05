Key Takeaways Honor's new Magic V3 is the thinnest book-style foldable device on the market.

The Magic V3 is impressively engineered, being thinner than many slab-style phones.

Honor has stiff competition on the world stage, but the V3 has me hopeful for continued innovation in the foldable phone sector.

With its latest Magic V3 phone offering, Honor aims to make headway in the consumer foldable market. The company touts the V3 as the thinnest book-style foldable out there, and it hasn't been afraid to be vocal about that fact.

The foldable phone category is stronger than ever, with the likes of Samsung, Google, Motorola, OnePlus, and many other players on the international stage. Honor is banking on the V3's impressively thin design in order to stand out from the crowd, but has the company managed to deliver the goods?

Recommended Honor Magic V3 Honor's latest book-style foldable phone is incredibly thin and light -- more so than many slab-style devices. Pros Thin and light

Bright display

Plenty of RAM and storage to work with Cons Software isn't perfect

Crease is minimal but still noticable

No IP rating for dust resistance See at Honor

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The majority of book-style foldable phones are beginning to settle into a basic template when it comes to their dimensions. Honor's Magic V3 fits that bill perfectly, with a cover screen that's shaped and sized much like a normal phone screen, and an unfolded display that's close to being a square.

More specifically, the Magic V3's OLED cover display measures in at 6.43-inches and comes at a resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels. By contrast, the inner OLED display measures in at 7.92-inches, with a resolution of 2344 x 2156 pixels. Pixels are indiscernible at 402 pixels-per-inch on both displays, and they also both come with fast 120Hz refresh rates and stylus pen support.

Close

The exact dimensions of the phone come in at 6.17 x 5.72 x 0.17-inches (156.6 x 145.3 x 4.35mm) when unfolded, and 6.17 x 2.91 x 0.36-inches (156.6 x 74.0 x 9.2mm) when folded. Combined with its 7.97oz (226g) weight, the Magic V3 is a particularly thin and light device as far as foldables come.

Running the show is Qualcomm's latest flagship phone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. A 5150 mAh battery pack powers the unit, and 66W wired and 50W wireless charging are both present for quick top up speeds.

Related OnePlus Open review: A no-compromise foldable phone OnePlus took its time to get into the foldable phone market, but this is a staggeringly good way to show its hand.

The camera array on the Magic V3 is similar to other book-style foldables on the market, with dual 20-megapixel f/2.2 selfie shooters, and a triple rear lens setup. These clock in at 50-megapixels at f/1.6 for the wide angle lens, 50-megapixels at f/3.0 for the periscope telephoto lens, and 40-megapixels at f/2.2 for the ultra wide shooter.

The Honor Magic V3 arrives in Black, Green, and Reddish Brown colorways, and comes in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone starts at £1,699 (roughly $2,237) and is available from September 5. The Honor Magic-Pen stylus accessory costs an additional £79.99 (roughly $104).

Honor Magic V3 Brand Honor SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 2344 x 2156 OLED 7.92-inch (Interior), 2376 x 1060 OLED 6.43-inch (Exterior) RAM 12GB Storage 512GB Battery 5150mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android Front camera 20-megapixel f/2.2 (Interior), 20-megapixel f/2.2 (Exterior) Rear camera 50-megapixel f/1.6 (Wide), 50-megapixel f/3.0 (Tele), 40-megapixel f/2.2 (Ultra Wide) Dimensions 156.6 x 74.0 x 9.2mm (Folded), 156.6 x 145.3 x 4.35mm (Unfolded) Colors Black, Green, Reddish Brown Weight 226g IP Rating IPX8 Release September 5th, 2024 Expand

What I liked about the Honor Magic V3

The V3 is thinner and lighter than many non-foldable phones

As mentioned, the impressive combination of thinness and lightness are what make the Magic V3 stand out from its peers. This has been a revelation for me, as I can go ahead and use the device like a normal phone when I want to, without any major compromise.

A big part of what makes the V3 feel like a no-downside phone experience, is Honor's decision to make the folded aspect ratio comparable to any other modern handset. The phone's width is nice and wide, as opposed to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's uncomfortably skinny footprint. I'm a fan of the in-hand feel, including when unfolded. The inner display is a joy to use when on the couch or lying in bed, and I found the aspect ratio worked well for me.

Related The Pixel 9 is a nearly perfect Android phone that also terrifies me The Pixel 9 delivers stunning performance and design, but its Reimagine AI tool truly scares me.

Build quality is another high point, with the V3's hinge design evoking the sense that this is a well-built product. The device opens and closes satisfyingly, and every aspect of the build feels premium across the board. The device's rear is made of hard plastic as opposed to glass, but it feels nice and sturdy when paired with the metal side frame.

Perhaps my favorite design consideration here is Honor's implementation of an ambient display mode, which it dubs Standby. If the name wasn't already a hint, this mode takes inspiration from Apple's StandBy feature, displaying a clock or other useful widgets when the device isn't actively in use. Honor's implementation is triggered whenever the phone is placed in tent mode or in laptop mode, and I find it to be a great perk when perching the phone on my work desk or nightstand.

9:09 Related The Honor Magic 6 Pro is an Android paradise for iPhone converts If you're bored of the norm, and want a change from the usual Samsungs and Apples of the world, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is certainly worth considering.

No matter which orientation you have the Magic V3 operating in, there's no escaping the beauty of the phone's punchy displays. Having fast 120Hz refresh rates on both the inner and outer screens is a plus, as is digital pen support. Honor is particularly proud of its new Eye Comfort Display technology, which offers a couple of health-conscious additions to the display tech stack.

There's an AI-infused Defocus Eyecare setting that utilizes under-the-hood myopic defocus stimulation tech, and it's supposed to relieve the refractive state of your eyes over time. It's a feature that's hard to test or vouch for in its current state, unfortunately. For what it's worth, I didn't notice any difference in display acuity when toggling the feature on. Another addition is Ultra-high Frequency PWM Dimming, which Honor says will lower screen flickering to improve eye comfort. In any case, I'm a fan of Honor's health-based initiative in principle here.

The camera experience is pretty great as well -- it doesn't quite achieve Pixel or iPhone-level quality under difficult shooting conditions, and that's probably down to post-processing and machine learning algorithms that can thankfully be updated over time. I like that there's a periscope lens on board, and I never found myself wanting more optical zoom beyond the 3.5x range the foldable is able to deliver.