Honor has lifted the lid on the international editions of its Home Magic 5 series phones.

After plenty of rumours and official teases, Honor has announced the global rollout of its Magic 5 series flagship phones. The Honor Magic 5 Pro and standard Magic 5 have been unveiled during the company's event in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress 2023. They follow the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which was released a week ago.

The Magic 5 Pro is, naturally, the company's highest-end variant and comes with a 6.81-inch LTPO curved display with a 1312 x 2848 pixels resolution, HDR10+, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The battery is 5,100mAh and supports 66W fast charging when wired, 50W wireless.

Perhaps its biggest feature though is on the rear. It has a circular unit which Honor calls the "Star Wheel Triple Camera" system. This houses a trio of 50-megapixel cameras - wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The latter uses Sony's IMX858 sensor.

You get a 12-megapixel camera on the front, with a 3D depth camera for selfie photography and the like.

Honor also claims that the Wi-Fi 6 tech employed by the Magic 5 Pro improves wireless internet performance by 200 per cent over traditional antennas used before. It also sports less latency, it says.

The handset will ship with MagicOS 7.1 which is based on Android. It is being launched alongside the global version of the Honor Magic Vs foldable phone.

"The Honor Magic 5 Pro, our latest flagship all-rounder, and the Honor Magic Vs, our first foldable flagship to be launched in the global market, push industry benchmarks in every aspect of smartphone user experience, in line with our vision to enable a smarter life for everyone," said company CEO, George Zhao.

Available from Q2 2023, the Honor Magic 5 Pro will be available in meadow green and black colours. We're still awaiting pricing details.

The standard Honor Magic 5 will be available in blue and black. Pricing for that device is also yet to be revealed. We'll update as and when we find out more.