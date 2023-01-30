Honor has confirmed details of an event at MWC 2023 to launch its new dual-flagship line-up, the Honor Magic5 Series and the foldable Honor Magic Vs for global audiences.

On 27th February at 1.30pm CET, Honor will hold an in-person event at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, as well as an online live stream for viewers around the world.

It will be the first unveiling of the new Magic5 Series, but a second look at the Magic Vs, which was first launched in China in November 2022.

We got our hands on an early pre-production sample of the Magic Vs for some first impressions, and will be looking forward to spending some more time with it now a global release is imminent.

But what else can we expect? A teaser video on the event page seems to suggest we can suspect a world first of some description, as it lists several technological firsts in the realms of flight and space exploration before asking viewers to "Go beyond the Galaxy" (*ahem*) and "Witness the real Magic".

The invite for the event then has the headline "Unleash the Power of Magic" in front of an image of a triangle with a glowing orange circle at each point – reminiscent of the camera array on Honor’s Magic Series smartphones.

At the end of the video, the first image of the black hole at the middle of the Milky Way is shown, which slowly transforms into the image that sits in the background of Honor’s invitation. Intrigued? We certainly are.

As far as how many devices we can expect in the Magic family, it’s anyone’s guess. When Honor’s Magic4 Series was launched last February, it was made up of three handsets – the Magic4 Pro, the Magic4 Ultimate and the Magic4 Lite. However, rumours suggest we may only see two devices this year – the Magic5 and the Magic5 Pro – but will the Ultimate launch a little later as it did last year? We'll have to wait and see.

We have a team on the ground at MWC 2023 who will be reporting all the news as soon as it breaks, so keep checking back for more as it happens.