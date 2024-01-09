Key Takeaways Honda announces new series of electric vehicle concept models, expected to be sold in the US by 2026.

The series includes a sleek sedan and a futuristic-looking minivan, both designed to be smaller and lighter than current electric vehicles.

Honda plans to integrate advanced driver-assistive systems in the series, with future models featuring self-driving capabilities using AI sensing and recognition technology.

It wouldn't be a CES without there being a ton of electric car news and CES 2024 is absolutely no different. Honda, one of the bigger names in the world of electric vehicles and indeed any vehicle, has announced what it calls Honda Zero, a new series of concept models that it expects to be able to start selling in the United States in 2026.

There are currently two models in the series, one a sleek saloon-like EV while the other is something more akin to a minivan. Both are sure to be divisive, but they're both designed under the same principles as we can surely expect the rest of the Honda Zero series to be — making electric vehicles that are smaller and lighter than those that are trickling out into the market today.

Honda Zero: Saloon and Space-Hub concepts

Honda says that the new series is "a design for the new era." As part of that, the new models are thin, light, and wise, Honda says, and we can expect the same tenets to be part of any future EVs that are added to the lineup later.

That lineup does start with Saloon though, with the car being Honda's flagship model of the entire series. It's built on a dedicated EV platform, while its low and wide stance is just a hint at what is apparently a "surprisingly spacious interior. Sustainable materials are used throughout both the interior and exterior while an "excellent visibility and a sporty driving position" are promised.

As for the Space-Hub, that's a completely different kettle of fish. Almost a cross between a minivan you'd see at soccer practice and an Amazon delivery truck, this thing definitely has a look of the future about it. Honda says that it was developed under a theme of "augmented people's daily lives," whatever that means. But we've been told to look forward to a spacious cabin (not surprisingly so this time) and strong visibility.

As you might expect from a futuristic-looking EV being announced in 2024, there is plenty of talk of ADAS, or advanced driver-assistive system magic. These concepts use Honda's next-gen automated driving technology that featured in the Honda Legend, but Honda isn't stopping there.

"Additionally, in the second half of the 2020s, Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with the next generation in AD (automated driving) features, including availability on more affordable EV models to introduce AD systems at a wider scale." Now that sounds like a CES announcement if ever there were one. Snark aside, it certainly sounds interesting. Honda says it is being developed on a new "human-centric" safety concept and will use advanced AI sensing, recognition, and driver monitoring tech to allow for a self-driving system that is more human-like. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, time will tell.

As is so often the case with concept vehicles, timing is going to be a big question. There's no information on the minivan wannabe, but Honda Saloon will apparently come to the North American market in 2026. Whether it will look anything like this concept is another matter entirely.