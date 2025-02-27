Summary The Honda Pilot loses $13,736 in 5 years.

Total ownership costs for 5 years: $33,247.

Honda Pilot depreciation rate is lower than its competitors.

The Honda Pilot has been a staple SUV in North America for a long time, but even it falls victim to depreciation. A new 2025 Honda Pilot starts at $40,200, which is a good price for an SUV of this size. However, it will cost you a lot more than that after a few years of ownership. Here's how much a Honda Pilot depreciates after five years, and why you should consider buying a 2019 model over a brand-new one.

2019 Honda Pilot The Honda Pilot is the Japanese automaker's largest SUV, offering three rows of seats. It has a potent 3.5-liter V6 engine and available all-wheel-drive, making it a capable off-road vehicle. Engine 3.5-liter V6 Drive Layout FWD/AWD Horsepower 280 hp 0-60mph 6.3 seconds Torque 262 lb-ft Top Speed 130 Transsmission 6- or 9-speed automatic Expand

The Honda Pilot is the bigger sibling to the small, roomy and affordable CR-V crossover, but it's still classed as a mid-size SUV. Despite this, it squeezes three rows of seating inside to comfortably carry up to eight passengers, and features modern tech, like What cars have wireless Apple CarPlay? . In this post, we'll look at overall ownership costs over five years, how the Pilot depreciates compared to other SUVs, and some common faults to watch out for when buying used.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Honda and other authoritative sources, including Kelley Blue Book, RepairPal, and NHTSA. For clarity, we are looking at models in great condition, with an average annual mileage of 15,000.

The Honda Pilot loses $13,736 in five years