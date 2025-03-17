Summary Honda is a budget brand in the US, with luxury vehicles available around the globe.

The Honda Elysion is Honda's most luxurious car, only available in China through a collaboration.

The Elysion can't yet be imported to the US legally due to age restrictions.

Japanese automakers are renowned for producing some of the most dependable and value-based vehicles on the market. Honda and Toyota are prime examples of reliable japan-made cars , with Acura and Lexus acting as their luxury counterparts.

While Lexus is widely available around the globe, Acura primarily exists in America. In other parts of the world, there are premium cars that wear the silver H badge, such as the Honda Elysion.

The Honda Elysion is Honda's most luxurious vehicle, but it's only available in China as a collaboration with Dongfeng Motor Group. Though there is no legal way to get one in America yet, there could be some hitting the road in five years.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Honda, and other authoritative sources, including Dongfeng Motor Group, and TopSpeed.

Related 10 Honda models you should buy used These used Honda models have high reliability scores for peace of mind.

The Honda Elysion is the brand's most luxurious car