Summary Hondas are consistently ranked high in reliability, making them a smart choice for used car buyers.

Models like the Civic, CR-V, and Ridgeline offer a blend of performance, reliability, and value.

Honda vehicles have top safety ratings, advanced features, and spacious cabins, making them ideal for families.

When buying a used car, it's impossible to know whether it will be the best purchase you've ever made, or a lemon in need of constant repairs. However, you can give yourself the best chance of finding a reliable car that will run for many years by buying a Honda.

Honda Founded 1948 Founder Soichiro Honda Headquarters Tokyo, Japan Current CEO Toshihiro Mibe

Japanese cars always top the reliability charts. This is part of the reason why Hondas barely depreciate over five years , but you can still bag yourself a bargain if you find the right used one. We've complied this list of Honda models you should buy used, from sedans to pickup trucks, based on reliability according to J.D. Power.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Honda and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and CarEdge. We then ranked from lowest to highest reliability score.

Related 10 most reliable electric cars under $30,000 There's no need to worry about buying a used EV. Here are ten affordable options with strong reliability scores.

10 2015 Honda Odyssey

Reliability Score: 82/100

Honda

Based on the Accord power plant, the eight-seat Honda Odyssey was born in 1995 as Honda's entry into the MPV market. In its fourth generation, the 2015 Odyssey gained a more powerful engine that resulted in better fuel economy, and nice available features like a cool box. Even a base model gets powered windows, air-conditioning, and powered windows. Higher trims brought partial-leather trims, a powered lift gate, and parking sensors.

Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter V6 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 248 hp Torque 250 lb-ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 8 seconds Top Speed N/A

Pros

Spacious eight-seat people carrier

Base trims get useful features

The V6 engine makes light work of moving the MPV

Cons

Higher trims can be expensive

Clunky transmission

Voice recognition and Bluetooth are inconsistent

9 2023 Honda Civic

Reliability Score: 82/100

Honda

Perhaps one of the most fun sedans on the market, the Honda Civic blends practicality with sports car handling. A slightly stiff ride and responsive steering bring the Civic to life, and a seamless CVT transmission is perfect in every situation. There is a Type-R if you're looking for a used car that can keep up with a Porsche Taycan, but this model is quick enough. Honda decided to tame the styling, but the Civic still looks energetic compared to other cars in its class.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter Transmission CVT Horsepower 158 hp Torque 138 lb-ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 7.3 seconds Top Speed 132 mph

Pros

Sporty styling

High-quality interior

A joy to drive

Cons

Noticeable road noise at higher speeds

Stiff ride

Cramped rear seats

8 2022 Honda Accord

Reliability Score: 83/100