- Hondas are consistently ranked high in reliability, making them a smart choice for used car buyers.
- Models like the Civic, CR-V, and Ridgeline offer a blend of performance, reliability, and value.
- Honda vehicles have top safety ratings, advanced features, and spacious cabins, making them ideal for families.
When buying a used car, it's impossible to know whether it will be the best purchase you've ever made, or a lemon in need of constant repairs. However, you can give yourself the best chance of finding a reliable car that will run for many years by buying a Honda.
Japanese cars always top the reliability charts. This is part of the reason why Hondas barely depreciate over five years , but you can still bag yourself a bargain if you find the right used one. We've complied this list of Honda models you should buy used, from sedans to pickup trucks, based on reliability according to J.D. Power.
In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Honda and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and CarEdge. We then ranked from lowest to highest reliability score.
10 2015 Honda Odyssey
Reliability Score: 82/100
Based on the Accord power plant, the eight-seat Honda Odyssey was born in 1995 as Honda's entry into the MPV market. In its fourth generation, the 2015 Odyssey gained a more powerful engine that resulted in better fuel economy, and nice available features like a cool box. Even a base model gets powered windows, air-conditioning, and powered windows. Higher trims brought partial-leather trims, a powered lift gate, and parking sensors.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
3.5-liter V6
|
Transmission
|
6-speed automatic
|
Horsepower
|
248 hp
|
Torque
|
250 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
8 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
N/A
Pros
- Spacious eight-seat people carrier
- Base trims get useful features
- The V6 engine makes light work of moving the MPV
Cons
- Higher trims can be expensive
- Clunky transmission
- Voice recognition and Bluetooth are inconsistent
9 2023 Honda Civic
Reliability Score: 82/100
Perhaps one of the most fun sedans on the market, the Honda Civic blends practicality with sports car handling. A slightly stiff ride and responsive steering bring the Civic to life, and a seamless CVT transmission is perfect in every situation. There is a Type-R if you're looking for a used car that can keep up with a Porsche Taycan, but this model is quick enough. Honda decided to tame the styling, but the Civic still looks energetic compared to other cars in its class.
Performance Specifications
|
Engine
|
2.0-liter
|
Transmission
|
CVT
|
Horsepower
|
158 hp
|
Torque
|
138 lb-ft
|
Driveline
|
FWD
|
0-60 MPH
|
7.3 seconds
|
Top Speed
|
132 mph
Pros
- Sporty styling
- High-quality interior
- A joy to drive
Cons
- Noticeable road noise at higher speeds
- Stiff ride
- Cramped rear seats