Summary

  • Hondas are consistently ranked high in reliability, making them a smart choice for used car buyers.
  • Models like the Civic, CR-V, and Ridgeline offer a blend of performance, reliability, and value.
  • Honda vehicles have top safety ratings, advanced features, and spacious cabins, making them ideal for families.

When buying a used car, it's impossible to know whether it will be the best purchase you've ever made, or a lemon in need of constant repairs. However, you can give yourself the best chance of finding a reliable car that will run for many years by buying a Honda.

Honda
Founded
1948
Founder
Soichiro Honda
Headquarters
Tokyo, Japan
Current CEO
Toshihiro Mibe

Japanese cars always top the reliability charts. This is part of the reason why Hondas barely depreciate over five years , but you can still bag yourself a bargain if you find the right used one. We've complied this list of Honda models you should buy used, from sedans to pickup trucks, based on reliability according to J.D. Power.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Honda and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and CarEdge. We then ranked from lowest to highest reliability score.

10 2015 Honda Odyssey

Reliability Score: 82/100

Front quarter view of the 2015 Honda Odyssey
Honda

Based on the Accord power plant, the eight-seat Honda Odyssey was born in 1995 as Honda's entry into the MPV market. In its fourth generation, the 2015 Odyssey gained a more powerful engine that resulted in better fuel economy, and nice available features like a cool box. Even a base model gets powered windows, air-conditioning, and powered windows. Higher trims brought partial-leather trims, a powered lift gate, and parking sensors.

Performance Specifications

Engine

3.5-liter V6

Transmission

6-speed automatic

Horsepower

248 hp

Torque

250 lb-ft

Driveline

FWD

0-60 MPH

8 seconds

Top Speed

N/A

Pros

  • Spacious eight-seat people carrier
  • Base trims get useful features
  • The V6 engine makes light work of moving the MPV

Cons

  • Higher trims can be expensive
  • Clunky transmission
  • Voice recognition and Bluetooth are inconsistent

9 2023 Honda Civic

Reliability Score: 82/100

Front view of the 2023 Honda Civic sedan
Honda

Perhaps one of the most fun sedans on the market, the Honda Civic blends practicality with sports car handling. A slightly stiff ride and responsive steering bring the Civic to life, and a seamless CVT transmission is perfect in every situation. There is a Type-R if you're looking for a used car that can keep up with a Porsche Taycan, but this model is quick enough. Honda decided to tame the styling, but the Civic still looks energetic compared to other cars in its class.

Performance Specifications

Engine

2.0-liter

Transmission

CVT

Horsepower

158 hp

Torque

138 lb-ft

Driveline

FWD

0-60 MPH

7.3 seconds

Top Speed

132 mph

Pros

  • Sporty styling
  • High-quality interior
  • A joy to drive

Cons

  • Noticeable road noise at higher speeds
  • Stiff ride
  • Cramped rear seats

8 2022 Honda Accord

Reliability Score: 83/100