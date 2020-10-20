(Pocket-lint) - Beijing-based electronics company Xiaomi is about to move the global goalposts for mobile wireless charging technology.

It already has the fastest wireless charging technology available on an existing phone, but now it has announced that it developed an even faster 80W wireless charging method that can refuel a 4,000mAh battery by up to 50 per cent in eight minutes or 100 per cent in 19 minutes.

Xiaomi demonstrated its latest wireless charging technology on a custom Mi 10 Pro (as seen in the video above). This new charging method builds upon the Mi 10 Ultra's 50W charging method, which can fully charge 4,500mAh in 40 minutes.

Fast wireless charging is popular everywhere, but perhaps more so in China.

China-based Oppo developed a 65W method that reportedly charges a 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes, but it's not yet offered on an existing phone. And another Chinese company, OnePlus, has a 30W charger to go with the 8 Pro.

Meanwhile, in the US, Apple recently announced MagSafe that goes to 15W.

Xiaomi hasn’t said when you will be able to buy a phone with its 80W wireless charging technology. But we suspect it won't be too long.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.