Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is finally here for Windows 10

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft is bringing native Cloud Gaming support to the official Xbox app on Windows 10 devices today.

While the launch is neither a final release nor a wider ranging public beta, those eager to see what all the fuss is about in regards to game streaming can do so today simply by joining the Windows Insider program right here.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Cloud Gaming is a service similar to Netflix, but for video games. Essentially, users are connected to a Microsoft-hosted Series X in the cloud, which you can then interact with using a gaming controller connected to your PC, ultimately offering a service which very closely replicates the experience of using a real console you have right in your own home.

You can't directly sign-up for Xbox Cloud Gaming, as it's one feature within Microsoft's overall package offering of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $14.99/£10.99 a month. However, the company is running a promotion where new subscribers can get their first month for only $1/£1.

Perhaps the best part of Microsoft's streaming service is that owning an Xbox is entirely optional now. You can access a library of over 100+ games with the monthly subscription regardless of whether you actually own the console or not. If you do have an Xbox, however, your subscription is amplified by the additions of EA Play and Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer access. You can read about all the benefits and features that come with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription right here, and check out the full list of the 22 supported countries from the official Xbox newsroom here.