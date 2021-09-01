Microsoft is announcing new Surface products on 22 September

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft sent word out today of a new product event planned for 22 September, where the company is expected to reveal their lineup of new Surface devices, including the first successor to the foldable Surface Duo and a new Surface Book laptop that’s presumed to be getting both a new name and a major redesign.

The Surface Duo, which initially launched at an eye-watering $1,399 / £1,349, was Microsoft's first foray into the foldable market, featuring two separate 5.6 inch displays that closed with a laptop-like hinge as opposed to single display foldable by Samsung as seen on the Galaxy Z line.

As per what we expect on an upcoming fourth generation Surface Book, rumour has it that Microsoft is planning on ditching the Surface Book moniker altogether and instead rename the laptop something along the lines of either the Surface Laptop Studio or the Surface Laptop Pro. Allegedly, Microsoft is planning on conjoining the rebranding with a major redesign, where the device is expected to lose its detatchable display but instead include an iPad Pro Magic Keyboard-like system with a dual hinge setup where users can 'lift' or 'pull' the display closer towards them.

The Studio branding Microsoft is expected to use comes from the Surface Studio Microsoft introduced back in 2016, where the software giant took a big leap at designing a genuinely innovative new all-in-one desktop experience which allowed users to dynamically adjust the orientation of the display should they choose to draw on it with the Surface Pen or do 3D CAD work and whatnot.

At any rate, Microsoft should have a slew of unique and interesting products to reveal come 22 September, so stay tuned as we cover it all when the big day comes.