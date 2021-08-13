(Pocket-lint) - Unless you’re a professional Hollywood editor, chances are the most expensive consumer level monitor you’re aware of and is also reasonably available to you is Apple’s Pro Display XDR.

That monitor comes in at an eye-watering $4999 / £4,599 for a 32” 6K unit with standard glass texture, or an even more astonishing $5999 / £5,499 for one with Apple’s special nano-texture, which is supposed to reduce direct light glare. Mind you, all of this comes before the optional but very much encouraged “Pro Stand”, which’ll run you an extra grand regardless of which side of the pond you live on.

Enter LG and their ultra-premium, UltraFine alternative.

I set the stage here earlier with the Pro Display XDR pricing so that the $2999 or $3999 / £3299 price tag that LG is asking for here so you can get your hands on one of their OLED monitors stings just a little less.

But damn, will these monitors deliver you one of hell of a picture.

LG announced the UltraFine OLED Pro at CES 2021, and it's the first OLED external monitor the company has ever released.

The LG UltraFine OLED Pro is now available, and being sold in two different models. The first is an OLED 4K 27” unit for $2999, and the second and star of the show here is a massively gorgeous 32” OLED 4K display coming in (with stand and all!) at $3999 / £3299.

In the UK, delivery times are looking to be about 10-12 weeks, and in the US, New York-based tech retailer B&H marks both monitors as a “new item — coming soon”, with release dates ranging from 16 July, which of course has already passed, to 11 October for the 27” version.

Notably, while these monitors seem like a surefire boon to the external Mac monitor community, they somehow don’t offer native Thunderbolt support unlike their non-OLED sub-£1000 variants that are currently sold at the Apple Store. They do of course have USB-C ports with 90W of passthrough power, enough to keep a 16” MacBook Pro fully energized at max workloads.

You can pre-order the LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32” from B&H in the United States right here.

If you’re in the UK, order the LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32” here.