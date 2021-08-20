Apple has multiple product launches planned for September

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has multiple keynote addresses planned for the month of September, where the Cupertino company plans on announcing their full lineup of products right before the start of the holiday season, DigiTimes claims.

Arriving this year are major updates to the MacBook Pro line, where Apple is expected to give the popular laptops a complete redesign visually akin to the new Apple silicon iMac released earlier this year. Prepare for new 14-inch and 16-inch variants with a beefier M1X processor, seven color choices, and the long-awaited removal of the widely out of favor Touch Bar.

For a roundup of everything we know about the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pros, click here.

What we expect an upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro or Air to look something like. Render by FrontPageTech.

Further presumed to be announced is an updated entry-level 9th generation iPad with a faster processor, a redesigned 6th generation iPad mini, and the new Apple Watch Series 7, which is also expected to sport a new all-flat chassis as well as an improved display lamination technique.

And of course coming this year as always is the new iPhone 13 series, which we have covered extensively in our rumour roundup right here. While the smartphone isn't going to see a massive redesign, the notch does look like it's likely to shrink finally for the first time since its introduction back in 2017 on the iPhone X.

Last year, Apple spread its' post-summer product announcements throughout the months of September, October and November. However, if the report by DigiTimes is accurate, we'll see a whole lot of new Apple tech by the end of next month - hopefully mitigating any microchip shortages still in effect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For reference, DigiTimes has a 61 per cent accuracy rating as per AppleTrack.

To check out all the latest on what we know about the upcoming iPhone 13, click here. For info on the redesigned 6th generation iPad mini, tap here.