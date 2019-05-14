You can now collect Amazon parcels from Next stores in the UK

Amazon has partnered with retail store Next to offer a click and collect counter service, called Amazon Counter.

The Counter click and collect service will be available in the clothing company's stores across the UK from 14 May, offering Amazon customers the delivery option of one of the hundreds of Next stores within the UK.

Amazon already offers over 2,500 automated lockers in the UK, situated at locations including Shell petrol stations, Morrisons and Co-operative supermarkets, but the click and collect service at Next builds on these current options for added convenience.

According to Amazon's director of lockers and pick-up, Patrick Supanc: "We see it as a great way to create more convenience for our customers and create a win-win situation for the retailers who partner with us."

Next CEO, Simon Wolfson, added: "In a tough retail environment our aim is that Amazon Counter will contribute to the continued relevance and vibrancy of our stores."

The Amazon Counter service will work like other click and collect services. When your Amazon parcel has been delivered to your chosen Next store, you'll receive an email with a unique barcode and the address of the store, along with their opening times, after which you'll have 14 days to collect your Amazon parcel.