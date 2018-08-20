Amazon is having a big sale over the Bank Holiday weekend (well, 22-29 August to be a little more precise). There will be discounts on a load of stationery and back to school items as well as Amazon devices (quelle surprise) plus a bunch of new Deals of the Day which will be the usual smattering of anything the internet giant needs to sell off like garden furniture you won't need until March.

Naturally, there will also be Lightning Deals where Prime customers can get early access, too. Prime Now, which will also offer Bank Holiday deals.

Deals will apparently be organised by themes, from ‘Garden Clean Up’ and ‘Festival Fun’ to ‘Last of the Summer’ and ‘Off to University’. It's worth remembering that in the Amazon app, you can set Watch-a-Deal alerts so you don't miss out; handy if you're actually supposed to be doing something this weekend rather than being sat at your computer trying to save yourself a few pounds.

So what Amazon deals can you expect from the Amazon Big Bank Holiday sale?

Deals on Amazon devices - £45 off Echo Plus, £20 off Amazon Echo, £15 off Fire TV, £20 off

Kindle Paperwhite, £10 off Fire 7 tablet and £40 off the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet

Kindle Paperwhite, £10 off Fire 7 tablet and £40 off the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet Money off back to school and off to university must-haves including up to 40% off selected ‘Back to

School’ Zoggs Essentials and up to 45% off Kipling Bags

School’ Zoggs Essentials and up to 45% off Kipling Bags Bargains to help make the most of the last weeks of summer including 25% off outdoor lighting from

Phillips, Osram, Steinel and Duracell Solar

Phillips, Osram, Steinel and Duracell Solar Amazon says there will also be a bunch of deals at Amazon Marketplace and on Amazon Launchpad.

Check out Amazon's Big Bank Holiday sale