Just as the Christmas buying frenzy comes to a close and everyone exchanges gifts it's time to kick-off all over again. Yup, it's one of the most famous sales of the year – the Boxing Day sales.

To take the effort out of hunting around the internet while bloated and sleepy from all the turkey, we've done the leg work for you. We'll be listing all the best gear and retailers to get you top savings.

So whether you're out to spend Christmas gift money or you're getting last minute Christmas pressies for those extended family members you won't see for a while still, it's time to grab a bargain.

• Save over £40 on B&O Play A1 and get the party started this Boxing Day

• Google Home Mini discounted to £29 on Boxing Day, and Google Home now has £40 off

• Save £50 on a pair of Sonos One speakers, and Sonos Beam

• Fitbit Versa price tumbles to £139 in an amazing Boxing Day deal, with £60 off

• Garmin Forerunner 235 slashed to £154.99 in Boxing Day sales

• Boom-ing deal! UE Boom 2 for £69 in the Amazon Boxing Day Sales, with an Echo Input for £14.99

• Nuraphone Prime Day deal gives you 25% off unique headphones as ANC support arrives

Below are quick links straight to the Boxing Day deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered or just want easy access to these sites.

Boxing Day sales usually start on the 26th, the day after Christmas, but some retailers might be going late - such as a day afterwards, we are hearing.

That said, some appear to be starting early and simply will continue their Christmas sales over the Boxing Day and January sales period. Amazon is a good example, as it is likely to continue to discount its Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets.

The Amazon Boxing Day Sale kicks off at 00:01 on 26 December and will run for 24 hours. New deals will appear as often as every five minutes, and we've found some great deals - read on:

The Philips ultra slim 4K LED Android TVs have a massive price cut today with Amazon:

• Philips 65-inch 65PUS7303, Save over £550, now £749 (was £1300)

• Philips 55-inch 55PUS7303, Save over £270, now £524(was £800)

• Philips 50-inch 50PUS7303, Save over £250, now £449 (was £700)

• Philips 43-inch 43PUS7303, Save over £200, now £399 (was £600)

• The 7303 range sports the full P5 Picture Engine with HDR Plus, and is therefore capable of great images no matter the source. It's also a direct LED TV, which means it has a rear lighting system rather than edge. That's along with the three-sided Ambilight light show feature and Android M, boasting for smart TV features with Google assistant. View the Amazon Philips TV deals

Two Sony 4K HDR Android TVs in the XD7002 range have also seen a discount today:

• Sony 49-inch KD-49XF7002, Save over £150, now £449 (was £599)

• Sony 43-inch KD-43XF7002, Save over £130, now £419 (was £549)

• These TVs are backed by the 4K X-Reality Pro engine, with sharpened images and it has its TRILUMINOS display for vivid colours. Adding to this is the Android smart tv features, where it also works with Alexa. See the Amazon Sony TV offers

There are two curved 49-inch Samsung 4K HDR smart TVs on offer, with 22% and 21% savings:

• Samsung 49-inch UE49MU6500, Save over £200, now £339 (was £599)

• Samsung 49-inch UE49MU6220, Save over £110, now £429 (was £546)

• The MU6500 model boasts the Active Crystal Colour technology with its wide colour range that feel real, HDR, and greater viewing angles - both of which are shared by the MU6220. View the Amazon Samsung TV deals here and here

Amazon has some big savings this Boxing Day, on the Amazon Philips wireless security cameras:

• Arlo Pro 2, one camera system, Save 24%, now £237.99 (was £313)

• Arlo Pro 2, two camera system, Save 30%, now £399.99 (was £569)

• Arlo Pro 2, three camera system, Save £122, now £544.99 (was £667.88)

• Arlo Pro 2, four camera system, Save £320, now £648.99 (was £969)

• The Arlo Pro 2 offers 1080p capture and in this bundle you get the Pro Hub and two cameras. These have rechargeable batteries, connect wirelessly to the hub and offer motion and audio detection. Night vision, smart phone alerts and 7 day cloud storage all come as part of the package. View the Amazon Arlo Pro 2 offers

Currys PC World has a large number of deals, with some decent deals on key electricals such as 2018 TVs and laptops. After Christmas is also a great time to buy home appliances and Currys naturally always has decent deals in this area - we have selected some choice ones below.

• Samsung 65-inch QE65Q6FN Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, Save £700, £1499 (was £2199)

• Samsung 55-inch QE55Q6FN Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, Save £500, £999 (was £1499)

• Samsung 49-inch QE49Q6FN Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV, Save £400, £899 (was £1299)

• These tellys sport decent savings, with 4K Ultra HDR 1000 screens, with catch-up TV and Twin Freesat HD tuners, plus. See the Currys PC World Samsung TV deals

• LG 65-inch OLED65B8PLA Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV, Save £500, £1799 (was £2299)

• LG 65-inch OLED55B8PLA Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV, Save £300, £1799 (was £2099)

• The LG OLED B8 range have some good discounts, and these boast 4K HDR Ultra HD screens with Dolby Vision. Adding to this is Freeview HD with Freeview Play and Google Assistant. View the LG TV deals on Currys PC World

• Sony 65-inch BRAVIA KD65AF8BU Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV, Save £301, £2698 (was £2999)

• Sony 55-inch BRAVIA KD55AF8BU Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV, Save £501, £1798 (was £2299)

• Sony Bravia TVs also sport some nice prices and come with 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 screens and Motionflow XR, along with Freeview HD with YouView and Google Assistant. See the Currys PC World Sony TV deals

Carphone Warehouse has released some deals on deals that enable you to get six, or three months' line rental at half price.

These handsets include the iPhone XR with 30GB on EE, priced at £31.50 per month for six months, £63 a month after that.

And the Samsung Galaxy S9 is around on a 30GB EE deal that costs £21.50 per month for three months, then £43 a month.

Whereas the Huawei P20 Pro with 100GB on O2, comes in at £24.50 for three months, and £49 afterwards.

John Lewis' Clearance sale will start online on Monday 24th December at 5pm, but it's January sales start on Thursday 27 December.

John Lewis (admirably, given the demands on staff this time of year) shops are shut on Boxing Day apart from the shops in the Trafford Centre, Heathrow and St Pancras which are open on Wednesday 26 December.

Clearance offers are available under the Never Knowingly Undersold policy - it will price match competitor offers.

Argos Boxing Day deals are well underway, where their January Sales landing page says "don’t worry, the Boxing Day sales are almost here. Look forward to amazing offers on indoor furniture, technology and homewares – all you need for a great start to the year".