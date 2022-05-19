Is Mountanaz (MNAZ) as efficient as Dogecoin (DOGE)?

(Pocket-lint) - Disclosure: The owners of this content may be paid to recommend cryptocurrencies. The content on this page, including any positive views of Mountenaz or Dogecoin may not be neutral or independent. This article does not constitute financial advice. You should only invest what you can afford to lose.

Big names like Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and Bitcoin (BTC) have upped the game for all the crypto newcomers. These coins are known for their efficiency, adaptability and popularity.

However, with the fast-paced development of the crypto world, some very good tokens are entering the market, making a mark and changing the whole game.

A new entrant, Mountanaz (MNAZ) could be an amazing addition to your investor’s portfolio if held for the long term.

Let’s analyse the details.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a meme coin with a Shiba Inu dog as its logo. Soon, the “joke” token gained immense popularity and became one of the most traded coins in the market.

Created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer (P2P) digital currency. It has a star fan following, with Elon Musk leading its popularity.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) is abundantly mined, with 10,000 new coins mined every minute without any maximum supply.

Dogecoin (DOGE) uses Litecoin’s technology and is a proof-of-work PoW protocol. Proof of work allows for safe and decentralised consensus.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in the news recently for some very significant developments it has been making. Recently, the Dogecoin (DOGE) development team sent a Doge payment without using the internet via a protocol called “RadioDoge” and Starlink satellite network through radio transmission.

Mountanaz (MNAZ) is here to improve decentralised finance and overcome the pre-existing flaws in the decentralised financial system. Its DeFi protocol gives users seamless access to financial services and tools.

Mountanaz (MNAZ) seeks to take peer-to-peer lending to a whole other level by creating a liquidity pool where everyone can deposit their choice of cryptocurrency. This strategy is more efficient for borrowers as the existing liquidity pool reduces request time and transaction fees.

Mountanaz (MNAZ) is built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

BSC was chosen as it is fast, even on heavy traffic days. Not only that, but Binance Smart Chain is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Ethereum and its variants dominate the world of DeFi. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) enables asset transfer between networks to strengthen its position in the decentralised finance industry and smooth the cross-carpeting of investors to the network.

Mountanaz (MNAZ), with the help of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), will achieve high-level security, fast transaction speed, and automated transactions.

The Mountanaz (MNAZ) lending protocol, which uses deposited and lent assets to create multiple lending pools, will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of digital asset capital.

Mountanaz’s (MNAZ) loan pool is a key structure and feature. It holds all the specific digital assets that lenders have deposited. The oracle will standardise the data needed to calculate interest for various assets in the liquidity pool, interacting with reserve assets.

Even though big names like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC) have made themselves a brand, we cannot overlook the advantages of smaller protocols like Mountanaz (MNAZ). Diversification is the key. With new tokens like Mountanaz (MNAZ) coming up with the latest developments and a promise to provide superior service, one cannot avoid having them in their portfolio.

It can be said that Mountanaz (MNAZ) will be able to give tough competition to its peers. Investing early could be the key to hefty returns.

