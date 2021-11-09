(Pocket-lint) - We know that many loyal readers of Pocket-lint are also interested in the great outdoors and love nothing more than leaving the digital world behind and heading out into the real world.

Much as we love bringing the latest rumours on what to expect from the next iPhone or advising on the best Samsung phone to buy, the outdoors is something we love to. It's been driving our coverage of fitness trackers over the years - we published our first Garmin Forerunner review in 2004!

But while Pocket-lint focuses on technology, there's a lot more to explore beyond the digital. That's why we've launched a sister site. Say hello to The Gear Loop.

The Gear Loop is up and running and will be keeping you in the loop about the latest in outdoor adventures. We already have an introduction to bikepacking, an explainer on inland surfing as well as taken a look at most high-tech running shoes around at the moment.

We've assembled a team of experts, with years of experience, to bring you honest reviews and features across a broad spectrum of adventure activities. We're covering sea to summit, from water sports to winter sports - and everything in between.

As has always been the case with Pocket-lint, we be looking to bring you no-nonsense reviews, the latest news and some inspirational adventures to help you plot out where your next challenge will take you.

Would you trek coast-to-coast carrying a baby? It might be more life affirming than you think.

Heading up The Gear Loop is Leon Poultney in the Editor's chair, bringing with him a depth of experience across many of life's great adventures and journalistic experience from the likes of Sunday Times Driving, The Sun, Wired UK and more.

Of course, Pocket-lint will continue to cover the latest in technology, but when it comes to choosing a Gore-Tex jacket, picking the best camping stove, or mulling over which head torch is going to be right for you - The Gear Loop will be the hottest destination online.