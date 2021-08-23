Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

PayPal now lets you buy cryptocurrency in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - PayPal is expanding its cryptocurrency trading services into the United Kingdom, now allowing millions of users to more easily buy, hold and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin using their existing PayPal accounts.  

The rollout follows an earlier launch from within the United States in October 2020, where the company also allowed its users to trade the four currencies from directly within their digital wallets.  

Broadening into the UK market is the first territorial expansion of the company’s service outside of the US, and news of the move has already caused the price of Bitcoin to rise two per cent over the past 24 hours. Ethereum, on the other hand, has already risen nearly six per cent. 

PayPal touts that customers can begin owning cryptocurrencies for as little as £1 and without any additional fees - though in the world of crypto that’s generally the norm. 

The company also says it provides customers with some basic “educational content” on cryptocurrencies, but just a few sentences later encourages users “do their research” before making any major purchasing decisions. 

Earlier this year, Pocket-lint published an overview on everything you need to know about Bitcoin, what it is, and how to go about buying and selling it. To read through it, click here

