(Pocket-lint) - In 2016, Rolling Stone called it the number one greatest TV show in history, and anybody who’s ever seen an episode surely knows that The Sopranos is undoubtably one of the most intriguing and layered shows of all-time.

Its creator, David Chase, has been light on supplemental work to accompany the series — besides a one-off HBO forced PS2 video game back in 2006 where you’d take over as the son of the late Sal “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on his quest to join Tony Soprano’s crew, the entirety of the shows’ universe exists solely within the six seasons aired on HBO.

Of course though as we all know, that’s about to change with the release of The Many Saints of Newark on October 1. The film acts as a prequel to The Sopranos and an origin story for Tony as he learns the ropes of the mob via Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Sopranos co-lead Christopher.

In case you’re wondering who could ever fill the legendary shoes of James Gandolfini and his once-in-a-generation performance, it’s none other than the actors’ son himself, Michael Gandolfini who’ll sit in the starring role as the teenage Tony S.

As for Christopher Moltisanti’s father Dickie, that role will be played by Alessandro Nivola, known for his roles in American Hustle and A Most Violent Year.

The film will also feature performances by acclaimed mob actor Ray Liotta, Academy Award nominee Vera Farmiga, and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

Johnny Boy and Junior Soprano

Here’s the full cast and crew according to IMDB.

Michael Gandolfini as Anthony "Tony" Soprano

Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti

Leslie Odom Jr. as Harold McBrayer

Jon Bernthal as Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano

Corey Stoll as Corrado "Junior" Soprano Jr.

Ray Liotta as "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti

Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano

Billy Magnussen as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri

John Magaro as Silvio Dante

After almost two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Many Saints of Newark will finally be released on October 1, 2021.

You can watch a trailer for The Many Saints of Newark right here.

The best free invoice apps By Pocket-lint Promotion · 12 August 2021

Yes! The Many Saints of Newark will be available for streaming on HBO Max starting October 1, 2021 — the same day it releases in movie theatres across the United States and other worldwide locations COVID-allowing. It is important to note, however, that the HBO Max streaming deal is only valid for the first 31 days after release. After the month is up, The Many Saints of Newark will be pulled from the streaming service for a period of time before returning to streaming services sometime in the later future.

You can watch all six seasons of The Sopranos exclusively on HBO Max in the United States, as HBO Max is still unavailable in the UK. It costs $14.99 per month.