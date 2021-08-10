Parallels 17 brings Windows 11 to Macs

(Pocket-lint) - Well, if you’ve been hankering to run the latest version of Windows on your Mac, Parallels Desktop has you covered, as the latest version now offers Windows 11 support for both Intel and M1 based Macs.

Parallels 17 features a slew of new performance enhancements and minor tweaks all in an effort to make Windows software a breeze to run on Macs without the need to go through Boot Camp — which isn’t even supported anymore on the latest Apple silicon Macs anyway.

Besides the Windows 11 support, Parallels 17 offers up to 38% faster resume times, 25% quicker 2D graphics, and six times better OpenGL performance. On an M1 Mac, you can expect those numbers to fall somewhere between the 20% — 33% range, according to the company.

There is something important to note, however, and that is the fact that Parallels on any Apple silicon Mac will only be able to run Windows on ARM versions of the Redmond-based company’s operating system. The jury is still out on whether or not Windows on ARM is actually the real deal or not, so if you haven’t checked whether the applications you need to use are supported, you should tread carefully before ditching your Windows PC altogether.

Other minor user experience enhancements include battery recognition, meaning that Parallels will kick Windows into a power saving mode just as your Mac natively would. Improvements to Coherence mode are also debuting this year.

In case you’re out of the loop, Coherence mode is one of the most popular Parallels Desktop features, and it allows users to run a single Windows app right within mac OS and alongside other Mac applications rather than needing to open the full Windows desktop. Users looking to work completely uninterrupted will surely be thrilled, as this year, Coherence mode blocks out all unrelated Windows pop-ups, such as alerts for updates, automatic shutdowns and account sign-in screens.

Other minor enhancements include improvements to drag-and-drop between Windows and Mac applications, and Secure Boot support via a virtual TPM for “higher levels of data protection”.

Pricing starts at $79.99/£69.99 per year for a new subscription, or $99.99/£89.99 per year for a new perpetual license. If you already have any edition of Parallels and want to upgrade, you’ll only need to shell out $49.99/£39.99 to purchase version 17 or upgrade to an annual perpetual license.