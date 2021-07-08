(Pocket-lint) - The big night is almost here - UFC 264 is right around the corner on ESPN+, and while you've probably heard more than a little about the headline fight, a trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, it's far from the only big bout happening on July 17.

To make sure you know what to watch out for when the stream starts on ESPN+, we've got the full listings right here, a full night of entertainment that should be as brutal and competitive as anything the UFC can muster.

This is the first UFC event to have a full-capacity crowd roaring it on for months, so the atmosphere is sure to make for an even more intense viewing experience than usual, as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas roars on the fighters.

First up, we've got the main card, which features the headline fight between Poirier and McGregor, as the two fighters seek to get the victory that would see them able to claim true dominance over each other. Their last two fights have left things tied at one win each, so there's everything to fight for.

In fact, given how seismic McGregor's reputation is, the fact that his win against Poirier came all the way back in 2014 will probably be haunting him a little bit - there's no doubt he'll fighting to partly restore his reputation as one of the fiercest competitors in the world of sport.

There are a host of other big fights to watch, though, so you won't be waiting around bored for the big one by any stretch.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

There are four superb fights to check out before the main card begins, though, including some matchups that look really even from the outset, in particular that fight between Condit and Griffin, with Condit's long and storied career getting another chapter at this stage - they're both fierce fighters.

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

If you really want to make an evening of it, you can get started from 6PM ET, with the first fights of the night, and check out some up-and-coming names that could be making serious waves in the UFC in the not too distant future.

Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

You can watch every fight on the card with a streaming pass from ESPN+, of course, so be sure to pick yours up ahead of time to make sure you can watch the whole broadcast, for a night of great fights.