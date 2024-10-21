This article is sponsored by hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

As the world of mobile content creation grows, creators are always looking for ways to improve their footage without investing in bulky, expensive equipment. The hohem iSteady X3 SE is a compact solution that transforms how you shoot videos, helping you capture buttery smooth, professional-grade footage straight from your iPhone.

Whether you’re shooting dynamic sports, creating content for social media, or capturing special moments with friends and family, the iSteady X3 SE makes it easier than ever to get the perfect shot, even in challenging conditions.

The iSteady X3 SE stands out with its lightweight, portable design, smart features like remote control, and seamless app integration that opens up endless creative possibilities.

A perfect companion for active lifestyles

If you love documenting your outdoor adventures, you might already be aware of how hard it is to keep your camera steady while in motion. The hohem iSteady X3 SE tackles this problem head-on with its iSteady 8.0 3-axis stabilisation technology, ensuring your footage stays smooth, even in the most active situations. This makes it the perfect tool for outdoor enthusiasts, fitness vloggers, and anyone capturing fast-paced activities.

Instead of relying on post-production stabilisation software, which often sacrifices video quality, the iSteady X3 SE stabilizes in real-time. You’ll be able to preserve the beauty of your surroundings and the energy of your adventure, all without the jarring shakes of handheld footage.

Compact design for maximum portability

The hohem iSteady X3 SE boasts an ultra-portable, foldable design. Weighing just 0.79 lbs, this gimbal fits easily into a small bag or even your jacket pocket. It's designed for travelers, vloggers, and everyday users who want to be ready to film at a moment's notice, without carrying heavy gear.

Being weighed down by extra equipment isn't ideal, especially if you're capturing and creating content on the move. The iSteady X3 SE is the perfect size to bring along for casual outings and spontaneous adventures. Its compact design doesn’t compromise on stability, making it a must-have accessory for anyone who prioritises portability.

Shoot from a distance with the detachable remote control

Capturing stunning videos or photos doesn’t always mean being right behind the camera. The hohem iSteady X3 SE features a detachable magnetic remote control, allowing you to operate the gimbal from up to 32.81 feet away. This is especially useful for capturing group shots, family gatherings, or solo travel footage where you want to get everyone—or yourself—into the frame without any hassle.

This remote control feature enables you to set up your shot perfectly, then step back and let the camera roll without needing someone else to operate it.

Gesture control and AI tracking

The hohem Joy App adds a whole new dimension to your video-making experience by integrating AI-powered features such as gesture control and AI tracking. With gesture control, you can signal the gimbal to start or stop recording, giving you hands-free operation—perfect for vlogging or when you’re in the middle of an activity and can’t touch your phone.

Meanwhile, AI tracking locks onto a subject and follows it, so if you’re filming someone walking, dancing, or moving around, the camera stays focused without the need for manual adjustment. These intuitive features make the iSteady X3 SE ideal for solo content creators, sports enthusiasts, or families who want an effortless way to capture action-packed moments.

All-day power

When you’re out filming, the last thing you want is to run out of power halfway through the day. The iSteady X3 SE delivers with an impressive 11-hour battery life on just a 2-hour charge, ensuring you can keep shooting all day without interruptions. This makes it an excellent choice for vloggers or event videographers who often need to film for extended periods.

From long road trips to weekend getaways, the iSteady X3 SE will keep you going. It's especially helpful during events like weddings, live streaming, or music festivals where you need continuous, reliable performance.

Horizontal and vertical screen switching

In today's digital world, being able to switch quickly between landscape and portrait orientation is essential for content creators. The iSteady X3 SE allows for fast, smooth transitions between the two modes, making it perfect for filming in multiple formats.

For example, if you're recording a YouTube vlog in landscape mode but need to switch to portrait for Instagram Stories or TikTok, you can make the change in just a few seconds. This feature is especially helpful for creators managing multiple platforms who need to adapt their content quickly for different audiences.

Supports a wide range of devices

With smartphones becoming increasingly larger, the iSteady X3 SE ensures compatibility by offering a payload capacity of 0.66 lbs. This means it can easily accommodate bigger, heavier devices like the latest iPhones or Android phones without losing stability.

Whether you're using a standard iPhone or a larger model with a case, the iSteady X3 SE holds your phone securely, allowing you to focus on your shot instead of worrying about whether your device is too big or too heavy for the gimbal.

Simplified operation for beginners

The hohem iSteady X3 SE is designed to be accessible to everyone, even if you’re completely new to gimbals or video production. With an intuitive interface and easy-to-use controls, you can start shooting smooth, professional footage right out of the box.

There's no complicated setup or steep learning curve, making this gimbal an excellent option for beginner vloggers or casual users who want to enhance their smartphone videos.

Elevate your mobile filmmaking effortlessly

The hohem iSteady X3 SE is the ultimate tool for anyone looking to enhance their mobile video production. Whether you're creating social media content, documenting your travels, or capturing family memories, this gimbal offers a range of features that will make your footage stand out.

From its portability to its intelligent app features and long battery life, the iSteady X3 SE is perfect for beginners and seasoned content creators alike.

If you're ready to take your mobile filming to the next level, the iSteady X3 SE offers all the tools you need to create smooth, cinematic footage without the hassle of complex equipment.