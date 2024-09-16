This article is sponsored by Hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

In today's fitness-driven world, capturing high-quality workout videos has become essential, whether you're a fitness enthusiast tracking your progress, a personal trainer sharing exercises, or an influencer creating content for social media.

If this sounds like your bag, you may be interested to learn more about Hohem, a brand known for its innovative gimbal stabilisers. With their latest product, the Hohem iSteady V3 Foldable Smartphone Gimbal, they've made it easier than ever to film smooth, professional-quality videos—even in the middle of high-energy fitness routines.

Hohem: A brand of innovation Hohem has built a reputation for producing high-quality stabilisers and accessories that cater to content creators, vloggers, and fitness enthusiasts. Their products are known for their smart features, user-friendly design, and affordability—making them a popular choice for amateurs and professionals alike.

The iSteady V3 Foldable Smartphone Gimbal continues this tradition by offering unique features specifically tailored to active individuals.

Introducing the Hohem iSteady V3 Foldable Smartphone Gimbal

The iSteady V3 is no ordinary gimbal. It’s a foldable smartphone stabiliser designed to capture smooth, stable video, even during intense physical activity. Whether you're running, cycling, or engaging in a high-intensity workout, the iSteady V3 ensures that your footage remains stable and cinematic. With advanced stabilisation technology and intelligent tracking, it helps users create dynamic, professional-looking videos without requiring expert filming skills.

Why fitness enthusiasts will love the iSteady V3

For those who are passionate about fitness, the Hohem iSteady V3 is a game-changer. Here’s why:

1. Perfect for capturing dynamic workouts

Whether you're sprinting down a track, cycling through scenic landscapes, or performing a high-energy HIIT workout, the last thing you want is shaky footage. The iSteady V3’s 3-axis stabilisation system smooths out even the most jarring movements, ensuring your workout videos are stable, clear, and professional. This makes it ideal for documenting progress or creating content for fitness channels without the hassle of blurry or shaky visuals.

Imagine you're filming a morning run through the park. With a regular phone in hand, every bump in the path shows up in the footage. But with the iSteady V3, even if you’re moving quickly or changing direction, your phone will stay perfectly level and smooth. This is thanks to the advanced iSteady 8.0 anti-shake system, which compensates for rapid movements, making it ideal for high-intensity activities like running or cycling.

2. Intelligent tracking to stay in frame

An eye-catching feature of the iSteady V3 is its intelligent tracking system. Using a magnetic AI tracker, the gimbal can automatically follow your movements, keeping you in the center of the frame without requiring manual adjustments. For fitness enthusiasts who want to record their entire workout from start to finish, this feature is invaluable.

If you're into yoga or bodyweight exercises, this intelligent tracking feature allows you to move freely while the camera follows along seamlessly. Simply set the gimbal up on a tripod, and the iSteady V3 will do the rest, ensuring you stay in the shot as you move from one exercise to the next.

3. Portable and foldable for on-the-go workouts

For those who prefer to exercise outdoors or in different locations, portability is key. The iSteady V3 is foldable and compact, making it easy to throw in your gym bag and take to the park, beach, or wherever you like to work out. Weighing just 433g, it’s light enough to carry without hassle but robust enough to handle intense filming sessions.

Consider a weekend hike with friends where you want to capture breathtaking landscapes while also documenting your fitness routine. The gimbal’s compact design means you can take it along without it being a burden, and it folds down neatly when not in use, making it perfect for travel and outdoor activities.

4. Creative flexibility with multiple shooting modes

Fitness content creators and influencers will love the Hohem Joy app, which pairs with the iSteady V3 to unlock a range of shooting modes such as timelapse, slow-motion, and panoramic shots. These modes offer endless creative possibilities for fitness videos—whether you’re filming a yoga session at sunrise, capturing an intense gym workout in slow motion, or showing off your cycling route in a timelapse.

For example, if you’re a fitness influencer who regularly posts workout routines, the variety of shooting options ensures that your content stays fresh and engaging. Plus, the gimbal’s extendable rod and tripod mean you can easily experiment with different angles and perspectives, from overhead shots to close-ups, all while keeping the camera stable.

5. Long battery life for extended workouts

The iSteady V3 offers an impressive 13-hour battery life, ensuring that you won’t run out of power mid-workout. Whether you’re documenting a day-long hiking adventure or filming multiple fitness routines back-to-back, you can trust the gimbal to keep up with you.

This is especially useful for personal trainers who film multiple sessions throughout the day or for athletes who want to capture a complete workout without needing to recharge frequently.

6. Lighting Solution for Fitness Filming

Fitness enthusiasts often film in diverse settings—indoors, outdoors, at the gym, or in natural light. The magnetic fill light on the iSteady V3 ensures that your videos are perfectly lit, no matter where you’re filming. With adjustable brightness levels ranging from cold to warm light, you can achieve professional-quality lighting even in low-light environments.

This is particularly handy for early-morning or late-evening workouts, where natural light might be limited. Instead of worrying about poor visibility in your videos, the iSteady V3 ensures your footage looks crisp and clear, even in challenging lighting conditions.

A must-have for fitness enthusiasts

The Hohem iSteady V3 Foldable Smartphone Gimbal isn’t just for filmmakers or travel vloggers—it's a dream tool for fitness enthusiasts as well. Whether you’re looking to track your progress, share workout routines, or create inspiring fitness content, this gimbal provides everything you need to capture smooth, professional-quality footage during any activity.

With its advanced stabilisation, intelligent tracking, portability, and long battery life, the iSteady V3 is the perfect companion for anyone who wants to combine their love of fitness with high-quality video content.