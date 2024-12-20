This article is sponsored by Hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

When it comes to taking clear, good-quality photos on your smartphone, there are plenty of settings, tips, and tricks that you can try in order to elevate your photography to the next level. But when it comes to taking smooth video when moving, or tracking moving objects, there’s not much that you can do without a gimbal.

That’s where the Hohem iSteady M7 comes in. This smartphone gimbal is highly compatible and is perfect for not just content creators, but also higher-fidelity smartphone videos of any kind.

Introducing the iSteady M7

If you’re looking for a premium smartphone gimbal with a wide variety of features and high compatibility, the iSteady M7 is the one for you.

Effortless subject tracking without an app

One of the Hohem iSteady M7’s greatest features is its ability to track you or subjects that you are filming consistently and with ease thanks to its on-device AI.

This AI-powered tracking extends beyond just tracking people, meaning you can use it to ensure pets, buildings, cars, and much more can all be easily tracked as you film or take photos.

What separates this feature from the pack, however, is that the Hohem iSteady M7 doesn’t require any apps to track. The tracking is performed by the gimbal itself, making this feature compatible with any app you are using on your phone such as Snapchat, TikTok, or even your native camera app.

Professional-grade video stabilisation

As far as stabilisation itself goes, the Hohem iSteady M7 does an excellent job of keeping your filming steady. Gone are the wobbles or hiccups you might expect from lesser gimbals, all thanks to the Hohem iSteady M7’s three-axis mechanical stabilisation system.

This system provides the Hohem iSteady M7 with a variety of different rotational speeds, such as a responsive Default mod or a Fast mode better suited to intense motion, allowing the Hohem iSteady M7 the ability to handle anything from walking and running to high-speed motion scenes.

Detachable 1.4-inch full colour touchscreen Controller

If you’re worried about ease of use or the amount of control that you’ll have over the Hohem iSteady M7, then don’t be. The Hohem iSteady M7 comes with a built-in 1.4-inch touchscreen that not only provides vibrant visuals but also gives you easy control over your shoots.

You can simply tap on this touchscreen to start subject tracking. Frame your pet in the touchscreen and it can follow the movement of the pet.

To make this even better, this touchscreen controller is entirely detachable. Thanks to the powerful magnets that are built into it, you can simply remove this remote from the gimbal itself and use it to remotely take photos, adjust settings, and more.

Integrated 193mm extension rod

For greater control, the Hohem iSteady M7 comes with a built-in extendable rod. This integrated rod is 193mm long, allowing you to easily take not only flawless selfies, but also unique low-angles or to simulate aerial perspectives.

You can also make the most of Hohem iSteady M7’s 360-degree infinite tracking in conjunction with this to effortlessly take photos from a huge variety of different angles.

Compatible with just about any phone

As far as compatibility is concerned, the Hohem iSteady M7 has you covered there as well. Thanks to the gimbal’s optimised phone clamp fitting widths and enhanced motors, the Hohem iSteady M7 is compatible out of the box with 95% of all smartphones, including even large and foldable phones.

Not only does this ensure that the Hohem iSteady M7 will be able to work with just about any phone on the market, but it also means that if you already have accessories for your phone such as a fill light or microphone, then the Hohem iSteady M7 is likely able to support it as well.

Perfect lighting for any situation

For even more customisation, the Hohem iSteady M7 comes with a built-in fill light that supports both cool and warm lighting options, as well as RGB options. This makes the Hohem iSteady M7 perfectly suited for nighttime and low-light environments, as well as situations such as vlogging which require a consistent lighting environment.

All-day battery life

To top it all off, the Hohem iSteady M7 also comes with an enormous battery life, guaranteeing that it’ll be able to keep up with your filming no matter your needs. This battery is capable of delivering 12 hours of consistent filming, making it more than enough for an entire day of filming.

To make it even better, the Hohem iSteady M7 also functions as a power bank with its reverse charging functionality, meaning that you’ll be sorted when out and about without any worries.

Additional shooting modes for when you need them

If you do want to make the absolute most out of what the Hohem iSteady M7 is capable of, then you can optionally choose to install and make use of the Hohem Joy app. This app gives you access to a variety of features that you might not otherwise have access to in your camera app, such as a variety of different shooting modes and additional creative features.

For example, if you wanted to use the Hohem iSteady M7 to take steady panorama shots, track time lapses, or breathtaking slow motion, then the Hohem Joy app allows you to do exactly that.

On top of this, the Hohem Joy app also includes a variety of creative templates that you can use to quickly and easily begin creating cinematic masterpieces without having to overthink anything. You can just open up the template and get to filming right away.

Take your smartphone photography to the next level

As you can see, the Hohem iSteady M7 has a lot to offer. Whether you’re an amateur looking to dip your toe into smartphone photography, or a season content creation veteran looking for the best of the best, the Hohem iSteady M7 is the perfect gimbal for any situation.

