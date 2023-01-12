Hogwarts Legacy is just around the corner now, with its release still pegged on 10 February 2022 for new-gen consoles and PC players.

As part of the ramping up toward its release, Warner Bros and Portkey Games have just taken the wraps off some of the voice talent that will be guiding you through the world of 1800s Hogwarts.

In particular, one big name leaps out - Simon Pegg will be voicing Hogwarts' headmaster in the game, Phineas Nigellus Black - a name that will be extremely familiar to big fans of the Harry Potter books.

Phineas features in the later books in the form of a painted portrait in his descendant Sirius Black's house, making this possibly the most direct tie-in we've seen so far between Hogwarts Legacy and the novels.

It looks like Black will be an annoying presence as you make your way through the game, thanks to his disdain for students and indeed his responsibilities. There are other new cast members including Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething who voice the player character.

Lesley Nicol is another cast member with a recognisably-named character - Professor Matilda Weasley, who is deputy headmistress and looks like she might be a much nicer person to deal with, since she'll be the one to point players toward the Room of Requirement, a place that will be handy throughout the game.

A few other teachers have also been unveiled, some of whom may have parts to play in the game's overarching plot, while we've also had the return of Nearly Headless Nick, a favourite ghost from the books who would very much have been around in the time period that Hogwarts Legacy is set during.

It all adds up to an intriguing-looking cast of both actors and their characters, and there are only a few short weeks left until players can dive in to explore the game in full.

To that end, be sure to check out our in-depth feature on Hogwarts Legacy to find out more about its world, gameplay, story and more - plus review the trailers that have come out for it so far.