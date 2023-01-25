The promotion for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game is in full swing and the title is already promising gamers plenty of bang for their buck. Now we're told that they should expect more than 100 side quests as part of the larger wizarding experience.

We've already heard that players will need to set aside a massive 75 hours to complete the game properly, although those who only want to get into the main storyline will likely be able to finish things off in around 40 hours. Now, it seems that we know where those extra 35 hours went.

"The main storyline is complicated and engaging and involves a variety of different characters and viewpoints," game writer Moira Squier told GamesRadar+ in an interview. "But by giving the player choice moments throughout the game, we allow them to tell their own version of that epic story."

It's those choices that mean those 100+ side quests can all be completed in any order gamers want to go for. There's no linear progression there, but that doesn't mean that there won't be repercussions for the decisions players make. The order in which the player chooses to complete these quests will impact their story and game. Everything is interconnected," Squier told GamesRadar+. "So, while it was challenging, it was a lot of fun to do, and it's rewarding to see how well it turned out."

All of that sounds pretty epic and Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be a game that some people might want to check out even if they aren't all that into the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Not that Potter is in this game, of course - the story in Hogwarts Legacy takes place around 100 years before Potter is born and around 50 years before the Fantastic Beasts trilogy.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on 10 February with gamers able to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.