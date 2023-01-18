Anyone looking to 100% Hogwarts Legacy is going to need to put some time in.

Gamers looking to get the very most out of the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game will need to spend around 75 hours to 100% complete it, it seems.

The game, which has experienced multiple release delays, will finally ship on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 10 February with last-gen consoles getting it on 4 April. The Nintendo Switch will have to wait all the way until 25 July, however. But once it does land there's little doubt that there will be plenty of game to be had.

Gaming website VGC reports, via a new leak, that the game will take a full 75 hours to complete to the max although the game's main story should be done in around 35 hours. That means that people who really want to finish all of the side quests will get an extra 40 hours of gameplay out of the title. That's ... a whole other game's worth of play. Multiple games, in some cases.

Thankfully, the game is looking pretty great and there's a good chance that you'll want to spend every single minute of those 75 hours in-game.