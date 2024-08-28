Key Takeaways The Barbie Phone provides a nostalgic flip phone experience with several modern features.

The device promotes disconnecting from social media for a "dream life" experience.

HMD missed the opportunity to launch the Barbie Phone alongside last year's popular Barbie movie.

We’re going back to the early 2000s, thanks to Human Mobile Devices’ (HMD) new Barbie-inspired cellphone. Tapping into the nostalgia of flip phones, T9 SMS messaging, and hot pink, the Mattel-licensed Barbie Phone launches October 1st for $129.

To say the world was caught up in Barbie fever last year would be an understatement. While the release is a little late to capitalize on the buzz from Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie movie, HMD has designed a retro flip phone with an entry-level price. This brings us back to a time before social media, smart home apps, and streaming was possible on a phone.

The Barbie phone is a blast from the past with a smattering of pink

For a flip phone, HMD includes modernized features and connectivity

As expected, the HMD Barbie phone mimics the design and look of an early 2000s Nokia phone. HMD is the current owner of the Nokia phone brand, so it makes sense that the company is leaning into the Nokia look. The flip phone features a 2.8-inch main display and a 1.7-inch display on its clamshell exterior. The device itself comes in one color and it’s appropriately dubbed power pink.

When it comes to photos, HMD is built with a 5-megapixel rear camera. So, you will be forgoing a selfie camera. Although, if we’re going back to the post-Y2K era, we might as well embrace it fully. Powered by a Qualcomm 215, the Barbie phone supports 512MB of RAM and features a 1,450mAh battery. This means it's not a powerhouse of a device. However, it does feature Bluetooth support and USB-C charging.

The Barbie Phone is designed to be a break away from social media

HMD’s new flip phone won’t support modern social media platforms, so you can’t doomscroll.

The Barbie-inspired flip phone is launching as a way to "give your smartphone a vacay and live your dream life," according to HMD. The company isn’t shying away that its device doesn't support Instagram or TikTok. Its website and marketing campaign commit to the idea of no "distracting apps" and encourage users to "disconnect." However, when opening the device, you’ll find a special Malibu edition of Snake and other easter eggs.

Instead, the HMD Barbie Phone is more about the vibes. Partnering with Mattel, the cover of the clamshell sports the Barbie logo. The keyboard, which uses a T9 layout, also features symbols like a flamingo, a palm tree, and the ‘B’ symbol. The device ships with two extra back covers, allowing you to customize your phone depending on your style. HMD also throws in a collection of stickers and crystals to use to express yourself. The cherry on top is the beaded lanyard with Barbie charms.

The Barbie Phone misses the cultural zeitgeist of the film

Unfortunately, HMD couldn’t align its launch with last year's Barbie movie

Last summer featured the iconic Barbenheimer theater experience. Theaters around the world saw attendees rushing to see Oppenheimer and, more importantly in this context, Barbie. Gerwig’s films grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office. It went on to win an Oscar award for best original song. Had HMD been able to align its launch with the popularity of the phone, there’s no telling what sales would have been like. That being said, there’s now a broad stream of consciousness around the Barbie brand. Kids and adults have a unified touchstone for Barbie outside the toys and cartoons.

HMD’s Barbie Phone specifically taps into an older generation that clamors for a throwback to their youth (that’s me). It’s likely not a device that’ll make users drop their iPhone or Android device entirely. However, it’s certainly a distraction from the overabundance of apps and social media platforms that bombard us constantly.