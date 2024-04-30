Key Takeaways Hisense U9N Mini-LED QLED TV offers top-tier picture quality with 5,000 nits peak brightness and 5,300+ dimming zones.

Electronic and home appliance producer Hisense announced the latest addition to its TV lineup: the Hisense U9N Mini-LED QLED TV. The company's latest offering sits at the top of its ULED line of televisions and offers an "elevated viewing experience for those seeking state-of-the-art innovation and superior viewing quality," according to its press release. Coming in at $2,999 for the 75-inch version and $3,999 for the 85-inch, it's by no means a budget TV. It does have a lot to offer, though.

Hisense U9N Mini-LED QLED TV details

A large, premium TV offering

Hisense calls the U9N a "breakthrough in TV technology." It offers the Hisense ultra-premium ULED X technology features to a wider audience and utilizes the company's latest Hi-View Engine X processing technology for more picture quality control and motion accuracy. That means even fast-paced sports and video games will look smooth, and subtle color transitions in subjects like sunsets will be fluid.

The U9N offers a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits with 5,3000 plus dimming zones and the ability to fine-tune a billion colors. It relies on QLED Quantum Dot Color technology, which is paired with Mini-LED, Dolby-Vision, and Dolby-Vision IQ for an excellent 4K experience.

Overall, the picture quality should be richly contrasted for excellent depth and accuracy. It also includes IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10+ for an even more elevated picture quality. Additionally, the Dynamix X Display with the anti-glare ultra-low reflection panel provides a wide viewing angle, so you'll get a great experience even if you aren't sitting front and center.

In terms of features, it runs on Google TV, which provides access to a library of over 800 free channels of movies, TV shows, live TV, and more than 10,000 apps. The CineStage X Surround system is a 4.1.2 multi-channel audio system with 82W of total power for an immersive audio experience. Hisense also built the U9N TV with WiFi 6E and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) technologies, offering better compatibility well into the future. Plus, hands-free control and far-field voice control make it easier to control your TV.

Hisense promises the U9N isn't just for TV shows and movies, either. This premium television has many gaming-specific features, including a 144Hz native refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Additionally, you'll have access to Auto Game Mode, Dolby Vision Gaming, Game Mode Pro, and Hisense's new Game Nar feature, which lets you customize gameplay screens.

The Hisense U9N is available in 75-inch and 85-inch varieties, so you can choose how epic you want to go with your TV setup. Both will be available at Best Buy this summer for $2,999 and $3,999, respectively.