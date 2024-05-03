Key Takeaways Hisense's CanvasTV offers art mode with pre-loaded artwork, rivaling Samsung The Frame at a much lower price of $999 for a 55-inch model.

The CanvasTV features a matte 4K QLED screen with Quantum Dot display, 144 Hz refresh rate, and multi-channel surround sound audio system.

With Google TV, Google Assistant button on the remote, and Chromecast built in, the CanvasTV provides a seamless viewing experience.

Move aside Samsung Frame, there's a new aesthetically pleasing TV dropping, and at a much lower price. Hisense has announced the CanvasTV, which is meant to bring art into your living room using Art Mode, which includes pre-loaded artwork in a variety of styles, so when you're not watching TV, you can have it become part of the interior design of your home by displaying artwork. It rivals Samsung's The Frame, but at a much lower starting price of $999. The CanvasTV will be available in late summer 2024, and you'll be able to choose between a 55- and 65-inch model.

The CanvasTV will have a matte, anti-glare 4K QLED screen, which uses a Quantum Dot display to deliver vivid colors without being compromised by brightness. This is the same as Samsung's The Frame, so the fact that this same technology will be available at a much lower price point makes this more luxurious product a lot more accessible for the masses.

It will also feature a 144 Hz refresh rate with auto low latency mode, variable refresh rate, and motion estimation, moment compensation technology, to make the viewing experience as seamless and smooth as possible, eliminating screen tearing and lag. On the audio side, the Canvas TV will have a multi-channel 2.0.2 surround sound audio system.

The TV will also come with a teak frame, with the option of purchasing a white or walnut frame as well, so you can curate your CanvasTV to fit into the design of your living space.

Art Mode can be activated on the TV using the Art Mode button on the remote, allowing you to transition between artwork and entertainment. It also automatically adjusts brightness to save power, as well as a motion sensor to detect when people are present in the room, so the screen can turn off when nobody is around.

The CanvasTV will also have Google TV available, which allows you to access your streaming subscriptions and apps in one place. The remote will also feature a Google Assistant button, and the TV will have Chromecast built in.

The 55-inch model will be available for $999, and the 65-inch model for $1299. Compare this to The Frame, which is available for $1499 for the 55-inch model and $1999 for the 65-inch one. Being able to save $500 and $700 respectively means Hisense's CanvasTV will be a significantly more affordable alternative to the frame, with extremely similar specs. No longer will a TV that displays art be such an inaccessible luxury.