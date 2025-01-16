Summary New mouse functionality has been seemingly confirmed for Joy-Cons

A second USB-C port has been added to the top of the console

Mysterious "C" button confirmed, but its purpose remains unknown

In true Nintendo fashion, the company dropped a teaser trailer this morning with no official advance notice for its long-awaited (and heavily leaked ) console, which is now confirmed to be named the Nintendo Switch 2 . The teaser featured no dialogue or voiceover, and details were kept to a minimum, with the company instead sharing a few quick looks at the console and then directing folks to wait for the official Nintendo Direct revealing the Nintendo Switch 2, which will stream on Wednesday, April 2.

However, even though Nintendo declined to provide details, here are some things I think the company may have inadvertently (or maybe purposely) confirmed in this morning's teaser trailer, which you can watch one more time below.

1 New Joy-Con mouse functionality teased

A new attachment is shown that turns your Joy-Con into a mouse-like device

Nintendo

Though rumors swirled earlier this month about Nintendo adding mouse functionality to the Switch 2's Joy-Con controllers, this seemed a little far-fetched, even for the rumor mill. However, this functionality was all but confirmed in the teaser trailer, which shows a pair of detached Joy-Cons with specialty flat attachments on their connector side racing across a surface like a mouse on a mouse pad.

The bottom USB-C port will likely still be used in tandem with the Switch 2 dock in the same way as the current setup.

A mouse-like functionality might not seem like a natural extension of the Switch's features, but it could be used for games like Roller Coaster Tycoon or Return to Monkey Island that might be easier to control with mouse-style input. Knowing Nintendo, this feature will also likely be used in some unexpected ways as well, which will no doubt be revealed later.

Related The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally, officially revealed Nintendo has shared the first look its new console the Switch 2 in a video posted to its YouTube channel.

2 A second USB-C port has been added to the top of the console

More charging and accessory flexibility

Nintendo

In 2017, the original Switch's single USB-C port performed well as a kitchen-sink input, allowing players to charge, dock, and use accessories interchangeably. However, it looks like Nintendo will be adding another USB-C port to the top of the console, likely in an effort to give gamers more choice.

The bottom USB-C port will likely still be used in tandem with the Switch 2 dock in the same way as the current setup, but the top port may not only give gamers an additional port for charging and using accessories while the other port is in use, but also additional display outputs as well.

Related The Nintendo Switch 2 might have an AI feature you didn't see coming Ahead of the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo's stance on artificial intelligence has been paradoxically clear-cut and yet wholly obtuse.

3 The mysterious C button is shown

But we still have no idea what it does

Nintendo

Eagle-eyed viewers likely noticed in this morning's reveal video that the mysterious square-shaped "C" button that had been the focus of several early leaks has indeed been confirmed. Unfortunately, no one has any idea what it does. Rumors currently suggest that it is some kind of console function button, which could be used to change the Joy-Con’s functionality into the aforementioned mouse mode, or could potentially be used to control a potentially forthcoming voice chat feature.

Though there is plenty to learn about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, all should be revealed this spring when Nintendo fully takes the lid off its new console on April 2. Until then, gamers will just have to settle for looking for even more details in this morning's teaser trailer.