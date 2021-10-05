The Comedy Pet Photo Awards celebrates the very best in amusing photos of pets. Each year people get the chance to submit hilarious images of their animals getting up to daft things in spectacular ways.

Now the winners of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards have been revealed. As you can imagine there are some great photos here.

We've collected some of our favourite photos from the competition from this year and previous years for you to enjoy. Do you think your pets are funnier? If so get involved with the competition next year and see if you can win.

Overall winner

Kenichi Morinaga/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

The winning photo for the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022 features two cats. Two cats that seem to have popped their heads together in such a way it looks like they've become one.

Nilos' love for water

Jose Bayon/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

As you'd expect, dogs getting up to daft things feature a lot in the awards. This dog absolutely loves water, which makes for perfect opportunities for funny photos.

This photo won the dog category in the 2022 awards.

"Nilo is an adopted puppy about 10 months old. He was hit by a car and was barely saved. Now recovered, he has just discovered water for the first time. His capers and pirouettes show his passion for water. Love at first sight."

Happy horses

Radim Filipek/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This photo of two horses seemingly a hilarious time of it was selected as the winner for the Mighty Horse category.

Just a cheerful photo of a happy mother and her three day old son named Monty.

Smokin' Alpaca

Stefan Brusius/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Stefan Brusius took this amusing photo of an Alpaca chomping on a stick, which makes it look like it is smoking a cigar. That's one cool cat, though someone should tell it that smoking is bad for you.

This cool Alpaca was selected as the winner for the all other creatures category. Well deserved as far as we're concerned.

Dashing through the snow

Marko Jovanovic/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This photo won the people's choice award category. Not just for the hilarity of the image but also for the context as this happy chappy is a rescue dog.

"Carter was on a Euth list in California. We flew from Chicago to Cali rescue him. This was his first time experiencing snow. As you can see he could believe was missing out all these years!"

Chauffeur dog

Mehmet Aslan/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Try as hard as you like, you'll probably never be as cool as this dog. This furry chap was photographed at some traffic lights and it looks like he's really cruising for a good time.

This photo was selected as the Comedy Pet Team's favourite for this year's awards. It's a classic for sure.

Too desperate

Kazutoshi Ono/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This is one of the commended images from this year's awards and it reminds us of the motivational image with the cat just hanging in there.

Grandmistress Candy

Jonathan Casey/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Though obviously staged, we enjoy the idea that a cat could be intelligent enough to play chess. If any animal could do it, it could probably be a feline.

Human snowboard

Neville Tait/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

You've probably seen those videos on skateboarding dogs, but have you ever seen a photo of a pooch riding a person as a snowboard?

Revenge of the tennis ball

Chris Johnson/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This one makes it look like the dog has got an electric shock or maybe just a fright from the tennis ball. Hilarious antics.

My Pillow

Peter Cech/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This one isn't funny like the others, but it sure is cute. Two little creatures just cuddling up for a nap.

Remember Muttley

Bernard Sim/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This is one photogenic dog who apparently keeps pulling daft faces in photographs or being camera-shy.

"Popcorn is a rather shy dog and keeps looking a way from the camera. Had to shoot a lot to get some usable ones and of course bloopers included."

Shaking it off

Christine Johnson/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This dog has clearly been having a great time in the sea and is now a bit soggy for it. Shaking off makes for a great photo though.

Interview time

Janet Gordon/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This pooch is fully ready for their interview. What would they have to say about current events? Can a four-legged furry friend offer any interesting insights? We'd imagine they'd just want to know when they're getting a treat next.

Oops missed it

Pat Heard/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

We enjoy a good action shot and this one appears to show a dog in the middle of trying to catch a ball in flight, but failing.

Crazy in love with fall

Diana Jill Mehner/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Lights, puppy, action! Timing and patience are key to a good photo, but sometimes the subject matter is enough to make it awesome.

"This is Leia. As you can see, she definitely loves playing with all the leaves in autumn - and yes it was really tricky to take this picture because you never know where the dog will act and what it is going to do next :D"

Get my good side

David Poznanter/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This horse either looks very displeased or wants to check that the photographer has got its good side.

Boing

Christine Johnson/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Dogs and their balls. Regular providers of comedy gold and lots of laugher too. This pooch certainly looks like they're having a good time.

That was a funny joke

Bernard Sim/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This cheeky 3-year-old Pomeranian pup clearly has a love for life, fun and frolics.

Bernard Sim from Singapore entered this photo into the competition and was recently chosen as a finalist by the judges.

Sunbathers

Catherine Falls/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

A cheeky chicken wants to join in with a spot of sunbathing. It's a nice day for it at least.

I said Good Morning

Mary Ellis/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This must be where the term "horsing around" comes from. What a cheeky chap.

"I like to visit the stable horses before I begin my hike at the State Park...this is the reply I received when I said Good Morning"

Puppy laugh

Arthur Carvalho de Moura/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Hassan is clearly a fun-loving puppy and one that looks like he's up to some serious mischief as well.

Arthur Carvalho de Moura, the photographer for this one explained the challenges of trying to snap an over-enthusiastic pup:

"This photo was taken at my grandmother's house at 8 am. Hassan is a very agitated dog, it was almost impossible to photograph him, so I hid and called him in the yard, the puppy came running, looked at the camera and smiled."

Hugo the Photobomber!

Chloe Beck/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

We always enjoy a good photobombing snap. And just as these two people were trying to pose for a nice snap this mad pooch decided to jump into the frame.

Photographer Chloe Beck talked about what happened:

"This is my best friend Faith and her husband Alex... And their cheeky Sproodle, Hugo. Faith wanted a photograph to mark a special occasion - her first outing after shielding at home for 14 months. Hugo jumped into the frame at just the right moment! He's a lockdown pup, so he hasn't quite gotten used to the excitement of being around other people yet."

Excuse me - could we have our ball back please?

Christine Johnson/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

We've seen a few of these sorts of photos now. Dogs mistaking statues for real people with amusing results.

Here two four-legged chums (Star and Will) try to get a statue to throw a ball for them with disappointing results.

This is normal right?

Corrine/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Some cats like to find a good box to sit in, but not Casey. She prefers to balance precariously on top of a cat scratching post. Perhaps the upside blood flow gives a new perspective on the world?

Inside joke

Holly Taylor/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Nothing to see here, except a horse having a good chortle at their owner.

Holly Taylor from Austalia says this sort of encounter is a daily battle with her cheeky horse.

Can't make me move human!

Laura Pickup/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

We had a cat like this once. She forgot what she was doing mid-way through cleaning herself and sat with her tongue sticking out for ages.

Bailey the cat is seen here snuggled up under some blankets laying on top of owner Laura Pickup and not moving for love or cat food.

I'm gonna get that ball!

Lee Carpenter/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Some dogs thoroughly enjoy a good game of fetch and Molly the Springer spaniel is one such creature.

"I take a lot of action shots of my dogs and every once in a while a funny one will appear. I think it sums up my Springer perfectly."

Do not disturb

Lucy Slater/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Lulu the cat might look like she's spoilt, but why not? She certainly doesn't look best pleased about being disturbed from her slumber. Pesky humans.

I'll help with the homeschooling if you share the tea

Melanie Allen/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Here it looks like man's best friend is ready to pitch in and help this young lady with her homework. Trooper the border terrier is clearly a good boy.

Apparently, the family have a pet name for him when he's pulling this face - Professor Sir Didymus.

Eddie the cat

Mike Batho/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Mike and his cat Eddie apparently can often be found chilling out on the sofa watching a good film. Here Eddie is particularly enjoying The Crying Game.

Photo bomb

Mollie Cheary/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Another photobomb, except this time it looks like the nearest furry pooch is trying to take a selfie while also jumping through the air. We love the energy of this one and wish we were so happy.

Inquisitive Chicks

Sophie Bonnefoi/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

What happens if you give two tiny chicks some television to watch?

"Cutie and Speedy are two chicks hatched from eggs placed in an incubator at home in August 2020. The first 3 months they spent most of their time with me. They just loved looking at the screen of my iPad when I was replying to emails or chatting on FaceTime. On the photo they are only 9 days old. They were curious about everything around them. One morning I put a "hen sound effect" youtube video. I wanted to see what would happen as the only "living creature" they were used to was me. Their reaction was second to none !"

Ninja Rats

Memphis Morey/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

Memphis Morey has two rats who enjoy play fighting with one another. Occasionally they stop like this for a rest. From the still photo it looks like they're two lovers embracing, but actually, it's just a break in their play time before they get going again.

Pay me some attention!

Sylvie Walker/Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021

This dog looks like it has grown some extra teeth in order to get attention from its master when in fact it's actually just trying to distract eyes from the football playing on television.

With eyes that say "please play with me!" how can anyone resist?

A real toothy grin

Victoria Lalley/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This pup is showing that big lips can be cute. All you need is the personality to carry it off.

Is this cheating?

Kenichi Morinaga/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards

This cat seems like they're bored waiting for its owner to take a funny photo and took matters into its own hands.