Amazon's Big Deal Days is raging on, with awesome discounts available on all kinds of products. Whether you want to save money on big-ticket items like a TV or small accessories, there's something for you.

Today, we will look at Anker chargers for people with fine tastes. These aren't basic USB cables and power bricks. Oh no, these are high-speed chargers and massive power banks that'll make you wonder how you ever got by with regular chargers. I own one of these and use it every day. It was expensive, but I don't regret it for a second.

Best Anker power deals

There are several good deals available on Amazon on high-end Anker power devices, and we've dug through all of them to pick out the best deals. These are your bargains if you want to take your charging game to the next level.

Anker 727 Charging Station $64 $100 Save $36 I own this high-speed charger, and I use it every day. It was worth every penny I spent on it, and I spent a lot more than it's currently listed for on Prime Day. $64 at Amazon

Anker 737 MagGo Charger $91 $140 Save $49 If you're an Apple fan who's all-in on MagSafe wireless charging, this compact 3-in-1 mount is for you. Charge your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously with speed and style. $91 at Amazon

Anker Magnetic Battery $39 $60 Save $21 This is one of the coolest MagSafe power banks you can buy. It features 5000mAh and a handy kickstand that makes using your phone while it charges a more pleasant experience. $39 at Amazon

Anker Prime Power Bank $90 $130 Save $40 This is the power bank to end all power banks. It has 200W of charging power and 20000mAh capacity. It will fill up your phone multiple times and even has enough power to charge your laptop. $90 at Amazon

Anker 525 Charging Station $42 $66 Save $24 This charger will power seven devices simultaneously with its three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. Not only that, but it's stylish, so it'll look great on your desk while all of your devices are plugged in. $42 at Amazon

More Anker Prime Day deals

Those are just our favorite Anker Prime Day deals. There's a whole page filled with high-end chargers that are worth a look. Whether you want cables, power banks, or charging stations, there's a deal available for you. Check out the page linked to above, and you'll find yourself in charging bliss.

Best Fall Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for deals on our favorite gadgets, tablets, and more during Prime Day in October, be sure to check out the following: