Amazon Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $329 Save $79 The 9th generation iPad is a tremendous value. For the current discounted price of $249.99, you'll have a hard time finding a better deal. Whether you need one for going back to school or just because you want a new tablet, this is the time to buy. $250 at Amazon

The 9th generation Apple iPad is one of the best values in the tablet space at its regular $329 price, but at $249.99, it's a really impressive deal. While the list price on Amazon shows $269.99, there's a coupon under the price for an additional $20 off. Just make sure to click it, or else it won't lower the price in your cart. You'll be stuck paying $20 extra (which is still a good deal), and we know you want to save as much as possible.

Amazon hasn't indicated how long this deal will last, so don't wait to snag it if you want to add an iPad to your gadget collection.

Why you should buy the 9th generation iPad

The 9th generation iPad doesn't come with the latest chip, but it still has the A13 Bionic processor, which is more than enough to handle tasks like web browsing, watching videos, and playing games. The 10.2-inch display with its 2160 x 1620 resolution will make everything you do on the device look vibrant and bright.

Battery life is solid with the iPad. Our review said, "Apple claims around 10 hours from a single charge for surfing the web or watching video, a number that seems fairly spot-on during our testing."

The review continues, "The Apple iPad (9th generation) offers much the same design as its predecessor. It has support for Apple Pencil, Apple's Smart Keyboard and it is significantly cheaper than the iPad Pro models, as well as cheaper than the iPad Air. It's the entry-level iPad and great for those on a budget." If you want to use the Apple Pencil on a budget, this is the iPad to get. You can draw, write, paint, and do all kinds of other creative stuff with Apple's stylus, all on a $250 tablet.