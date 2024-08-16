Key Takeaways Google should ensure a consistent user experience between cars and phones for safety.

The company should improve caller display to announce calls and prevent interruptions.

It should also add a toggle to pause audio playback between drives for a quiet start.

For most people, Android Auto, along with Apple Car Play, has replaced the infotainment system that came with their car with something that is an extension of their phone. While we've seen Android Auto flourish, there are a few areas where Google could improve the experience.

1 Different car, different experience

Seamless experiences all round

In the past, one of the arguments I frequently had with Apple users was about the fragmentation of Android across different brands. Basically, with Apple devices, everyone has the same experience. While I think that's kind of dull as far as phones and tablets go, I don’t want a different user experience between cars and Android handsets when I'm driving.

I want all the buttons and settings to be in the same place.

I want all the buttons and settings to be in the same place. There shouldn't be a learning curve. If I have to fiddle about looking for a specific setting or control while driving, that's obviously an issue. Google has already taken significant steps to unify the Android Auto experience, but the company could do more. Since it's a car, you would want the buttons to be in the same place for safety reasons alone. I can't count how many times I've got into a rental and had to find buttons to do things, only to repeat the process in Android Auto.

2 Caller display

Somebody is calling. Don't look now.

Some of us actually use our phones for calling, and some of us older folks let our phones ring out loud.

When someone calls and their name appears on the display, one thing should happen and the other I wish it didn't. Firstly, I would like to hear Android Auto announce the caller by default. Sure, you can get your phone to do that, but it's a royal pain in the butt to change the setting for each time I get into the car and then out manually. Google, please fix this; help us drivers keep our eyes on the road.

Also, why does Android Auto cover your navigation app to display the name of the person calling you? Can you change this, Google? A small bubble notification is just fine, or as I mentioned, an audio announcement with the option to pick up or reject the call with your voice would be ideal. While we are on the subject, the option to say Reject or Answer, maybe Send to voicemail, can the new Google Gemini AI help here?

3 Pause music between drives

Put a stop to it

My other major annoyance with Android Auto involves audio playback. Music, podcasts , or whatever you last played in the car, the audio will continue when you re-enter it, whether you like it or not.

Again, a simple toggle someplace would do wonders.

While that's fine on some occasions, it can be grating on others. In the morning, for example, I want a quiet getaway. The last thing I need is a Formula 1 podcast blasting first thing on my morning commute.

Again, a simple toggle someplace would do wonders.

4 Hear what I say

Shouting doesn't help, apparently

I'm not American. I’m English. There are times when Google Assistant will struggle to understand what I say unless I say it in an American accent. If you get a chance to meet me and ask me to do an American accent, remember I was brought up with Dirty Harry and John Wayne movies. Apparently, Google doesn't find this very helpful, either.

To be fair, poor speech recognition is not 100% limited to Android Auto, but the car is the place where I experience the worst of what Google has to offer, and the place where accuracy is paramount.